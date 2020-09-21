It was a tough night Friday for area football teams.

West Franklin (0-3), searching for its first win, fell 14-6 to Council Grove.

Wellsville lost 20-6 to Iola at home. Ottawa took it on the chin, falling 48-0 to Spring Hill.

Caleb Mckenzie scored West Franklin’s touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Cameron Wise paced the offense with 123 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

Wellsville fell behind 20-0 at halftime. The Eagles scored in the second half on a short pass play.

State-ranked Spring Hill, which lost a close battle to league rival Paola last week, led 42-0 at halftime of its homecoming victory.