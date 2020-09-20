Each week we are going to select players from around Butler County for their performances on Friday night. Here are Week 3’s best performances.

Gannon White - El Dorado

The sophomore is starting to look like a grizzly veteran. Gannon White ran for 110 yards on only nine carries, scoring twice as El Dorado won back-to-back games for the first time since 2017. He had 21 yards passing.

Zach Wittenberg - El dorado

Wittenberg is a man possessed right now. After running for 167 yards last week, he turned it up another notch in the win over Labette County.. He ran for 187 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns. He’s inching up on the state’s rushing leader boards.

Spencer Nolan - Rose Hill

The senior came up big for the Rockets in their 34-31 loss to Wichita Collegiate. He ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the first quarter. Nolan also had 195 yards all-purpose yards.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

Hilyard is becoming an easy 150 yards for the Bulldogs. He scored three touchdowns, with all three coming outside of 17 yards (41, 57, 17) in the win over Wichita Trinity Academy. Hilyard had 173 yards on 20 carries as Douglass is 3-0 for the first time since 1993.

Chase White - Andover Central

White had a whale of a game in the win over Goddard Eisenhower as he threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns for Andover Central. It’s a solid game after the Jaguars had to call off last week’s game. White kept the momentum going.

Ryan Andrews - Augusta

Sometimes under 100 yards may not seeman impact on some teams, but Andrews was very important in the 20-12 win over Circle on Friday night. He scored two touchdowns and ran for 82 yards as Augusta picked up their first win of the year.

Quintin Born - Andover

I’ve said it and I’ll stand by it, Andover may have the best defense in Class 5A. Quintin Born, the junior, had two interceptions for the Trojans. He returned his first one back for a touchdown, giving him as many points as Salina Central scored by themselves.

Cole Martin - Douglass

Martin is a do-it-all player for the Bulldogs and he was a big time receiver on Friday night. Martin finished with 158 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns.

Jordan Stoffel - Douglass

Someone had to throw to Martin and that’s where Jordan Stoffel comes through. Stoffel finished with 180 yards on 11-of-18 and two touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over in the 38-21 win over Wichita Trinity Academy.

Josh Sparks - Andover

Sparks did not carry it a lot but he was big time when he did. He had a 91-yard touchdown run that put any hope of Salina Central remotely getting back into the game to bed. He finished with 104 yards on three carries.

Luke McGinnis - Circle

Another close heartbreaker for Circle. Luke McGinnis is a large reason why Circle are in these games as he was an all-around player for the Thunderbirds. He finished with 202 yards and a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to bring the Thunderbirds within eight.

Ethan Richardson - Andover

The Trojans do not throw it a lot but they were efficient when they did. Ethan Richardson caught two of the three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns, one from 39 yards and one from 14.

Noah Peredes - Rose Hill

Despite the loss, Noah Peredes was a force for the Rose Hill defense. He had eight tackles, with two for loss in the 34-31 loss to Wichita Collegiate.

Davin Simms - Andover Central

The transfer from Derby is really making himself known and he is starting to become a real difference maker. The senior had two touchdowns on four receptions for 147 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Andover Central offensive line

The Jaguars offensive line stood up big time all game long. They allowed only one sack on the evening and let the running backs run wild, as Central amassed 254 yards rushing, including 142 yards from Ashton Barkdull and Jacob Rees with 108 yards.