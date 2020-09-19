WICHITA—The last time the Douglas High School football team went 3-0, the Bulldogs ended up 9-0 in the regular season, that was 27 years old.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs are 3-0 again after defeating Wichita Trinity Academy, 38-21

It is the first time in program history, the Bulldogs beat the Knights. During their first two meetings, Douglass was shut out by the Knights during the 2014 and 2015 season. The tables were finally turned when Douglass had a 14-2 lead in the first quarter.

"It’s nice to get the win, and it’s nice to have a great start like that," Bulldogs Head coach Kelley Sayahnejad said after the game. "Really what we are trying to focus on is getting better on some of the individual things that we got to improve so we can win district."

It started on the opening drive when Jordan Stouffer and Cole Martin connected with Cole Martin in a wide open on 62-yard touchdown pass. They would later connect with each other again late in the second quarter for 36 yards. Dalton Hilyard collected his third straight 100-yard performance with 173 yard and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came in the second half.

"It’s awfully fun watching these guys as they keep improving," Sayahnejad said. "Jordan is getting better everyday which is a whole lot of fun to see. Cole has the ability. We got to protect to get better opportunities and Dalton is just a special player. He can go to the house anytime."

Trinity didn’t back down.

After trailing 14-2, the Knights made it a closer game led by Trinity’s offensive Keyshawn Martin, who caught a 50-yard bomb while in triple coverage to only trail 14-9. While the second belong to Trinity, the Bullldogs was able to end the quarter with a comfortable 20-9 lead at the half. Trinity tried to catch up but it was not enough to keep up with the Bulldogs.

"He’s a phenomenal player," Sayahnejad said. "Everyone you see is going to have to double coverage him in zone."

The Bulldogs now head into district play, where it is always tough. Teams such as Garden Plain, Belle Plain and others will now await the Bulldogs.

Douglass will host a league showdown with Garden Plain High School next Friday at 7 p.m.