ANDOVER – On senior night at Trojan Stadium, the Andover soccer team gave the home fans some entertainment and more importantly, a victory as the hosts built a two-goal lead on their way to a 3-1 win over the visiting Newton Railers on Thursday night.

Both teams had their fair share of possession in the first half. There were occasional threats on goal, but neither side was able to tally until the 26th minute.

A strong throw-in bounced once in the penalty area and the ball found the head of Andover sophomore Grayson Anderson who directed a shot just inside the back post to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

"We’ve been working on making sure everybody crashes and anticipates errors," Andover head coach Jose Gonzalez said. "It doesn’t matter how the ball gets it to you, if you get the space you put it in the net and that’s what we did."

For the remainder of the half, the Trojans had to fight off pressure from the Railers who were looking to get the goal back.

Newton would come close in the 33rd minute as Trojan keeper Micaiah Mann knocked away a long range effort by Railer striker Collin Hershberger. Andover was able to stave off the visitors for the rest of the half to take the one goal lead into halftime.

Not long into the second half, the Trojans doubled the advantage as midfielder Jack Moll played the ball into the box and forward Chase Chanminaraj got his foot on it and slotted it past Railer keeper Selvin Abrego for a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute.

The visitors would get on the board in the 59th minute when Mikey Parga fired shot into the bottom right corner past Mann, and Newton only trailed 2-1.

The Trojans responded well after conceding the goal. In the 65th minute, Chanminaraj advanced towards goal in the middle of the field. He passed left to teammate Jeremiah Rather who crossed the ball in front of goal where Chanminaraj got a couple of touches on it before poking the ball home for a 3-1 Andover lead which would conclude the scoring on the night. The Trojans moved their record to 3-3 overall.

"One thing we have worked on from the beginning, the boys had a tendency to hang their heads whenever things didn’t go right," Gonzalez said. "We talked about that all week; we can’t let that become a mentality of ours."

Andover certainly did not let that happen on Thursday. It was a physical game and a few players suffered bumps and bruises. Senior captain Cem Worpel left the game in the 13th minute with a leg injury and did not return. The Trojans performed well in his absence.

"Having one of our captains get injured and leave the game in the first half, I told my guys, ‘We’re playing for these seniors, we’re playing for Cem.’," Gonzalez said. "We hope that he recovers well and we can get him back soon. I am very proud of the way the bench played, and we have a solid lineup coming through."

Next up for Andover is a home match against Haysville-Campus this upcoming Tuesday.

Halftime: Andover 1-0. Andover: Chanminaraj (2), Anderson (1). Newton: Parga (1). Shots: Andover 12, Newton 11. Saves: Andover: Mann 4; Newton: Abrego 4.