With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 3 games:

($) - requires subscription or payment. Other games are free.

El Dorado at Labette County: https://www.youtube.com/c/labettecountygrizzlysportsklkc?fbclid=IwAR3zgkM0z3n_PnSdSzmZ5ppcE2SL4983MKV7-lnYBr4FQj9vMRMGdIJOAmQ

Salina Central at Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gam4bf41f03e8

Goddard Eisenhower at Andover Central: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/andover-central-high-school-andover-ks

Augusta at Circle: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wet1sEdrcZU

Rose Hill at Wichita Collegiate: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMAAMWlW6PsCyzmjfI0x2A

Douglass at Wichita Trinity: RADIO ONLY: https://dhsbulldogradio.com/

Remington at Wichita Independent: none currently

Flinthills at West Elk: none currently

Bluestem at Eureka: none currently