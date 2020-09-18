With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.
If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.
Here is how you can watch each week 3 games:
($) - requires subscription or payment. Other games are free.
El Dorado at Labette County: https://www.youtube.com/c/labettecountygrizzlysportsklkc?fbclid=IwAR3zgkM0z3n_PnSdSzmZ5ppcE2SL4983MKV7-lnYBr4FQj9vMRMGdIJOAmQ
Salina Central at Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gam4bf41f03e8
Goddard Eisenhower at Andover Central: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/andover-central-high-school-andover-ks
Augusta at Circle: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wet1sEdrcZU
Rose Hill at Wichita Collegiate: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMAAMWlW6PsCyzmjfI0x2A
Douglass at Wichita Trinity: RADIO ONLY: https://dhsbulldogradio.com/
Remington at Wichita Independent: none currently
Flinthills at West Elk: none currently
Bluestem at Eureka: none currently