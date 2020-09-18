Garden City High School’s cross country teams travels Thursday to Sand Plum at Victoria to compete in the Hays High Cross County Invite. The Buffalo boys squad captured the Class 6-5A team championship, while the girls team finished in fourth place.

In the boys race, all of Garden City’s runners placed in the top 15 of the field.

Devin Chappel led the way for the Buffaloes at 17:06.0 to finish in fourth place. Brody Hoff ran the course in 17:10.0 for fifth place, while Evan Gurrola captured 10th place with a 17:56.6.

Kenji Craig finished in 11th place with a time of 18:02.1 and Isaiah Casados rounded out the GCHS runners with a 14th-place finish at 18:25.8.

Salina Central’s William Griffith won the individual race with a time of 16:47.5

Garden City won the team title with 44 points, while Dodge City was in second with 46. Newton finished in third with 80.

In the girls Class 6-5A division, Jocelyn Sosa finished in second place, the top individual performance of a GCHS female or male runner, with a time of 20:16.8.

Maria Balderas ran a 22:24.1 for 19th place for the Buffaloes, while Samantha Orozco finished in 20th with a time of 22:31.1. Selah Hageman outstretched teammate Andrea Hernandez at the line to take 25th place with a time of 23:08.7. Hernandez claimed 26th place with a 23:08.8.

GCHS’ Anna Lobmeyer ran the course in 24:07.3 for 32nd place and Lana Rodriguez finished in 34th with a 24:28.5 time.

Dodge City’s Serenity Larson won the individual race with a time of 19:51.8.

The Red Demons won the team title with 31 points, while Hays finished second with 47. Salina South was third with 73 points, followed by Garden City in fourth with 90.

"We had great efforts at Hays. We had several PRs (personal records) and many ’pace per mile’ improvements from last week’s fast, flat course," GCHS coach Krista Linenberger said. "The course was much more challenging than last week’s and we were tough enough to fight through it mentally. We continue to see improvements and growth in toughness, as well as in their running. "

Garden City’s next action will be on Sept. 26 at Lawrence.