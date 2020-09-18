There are some good games this week and a chance for some teams to figure out just how good they may be. Big road games for teams like El Dorado, who head to Labette and Augusta to Circle.

Also, Andover Central opens up their brand new stadium as Andover and Central both play at home on a Friday night for the first time ever.

El Dorado at Labette County

You may not know about Labette, as they sit far east but the Wildcats will be prepared. After coming off a game where they ran for 325 yards and had zero turnovers, they want to repeat a lot of the same things they did against Augusta.

That may be tougher than anticipated. However, head coach Wes Bell has the guys confident if they continue to buy in to what he’s trying to instill, they may leave Altmont with a win.

Senior Trent Brock is the workhorse for the Grizzlies. He's averaging 109.5 yards per game. Senior Kooper Peak leads them in the passing game. He's completing 51.4 percent of his passes for 153 yards (76.5 per game) with four interceptions.

Do not be fooled by that 0-2 record. Their losses to PIttsburg and Winfield are not anything to bat an eye at. Plus, it will be the first home game of the year for them, the new senior night in 2020. They will be ready for El Dorado.

Prediction: El Dorado 16, Labette County 14

Douglass at Wichita Trinity Academy

Wichita Trinity is not the same push over they were last season. They only scored 14 total points a season ago, including allowing 48 or more points in seven of their nine games, this season they won a game.

The Knights beat Chaparral in week 1 and fell back to earth in Week 2. Havery Zimmerman and Keshawn Martin are a nice duo for the Knights. They scored on multiple long scoring plays in their win against Chaparral. One was for 78 and another one was for 60. The last one was a short 2-yard but three touchdowns is nothing to be an eye at.

Massy Ratings is a site that uses algorithms to decide matches. While not always accurate, they do their best and it is still entertaining none the less. They have this as a Trinity win by double digits.

Not if the Douglass Bulldogs (2-0) have anything to say about it.

The Bulldogs are led by all-world running back, Dalton Hilyard. He is a top five rusher in the state currently and has scored six touchdowns. He’s breathed some life back into this Douglass team that slipped up last season.

Douglass is currently enjoying their best start to a season since 1993, when they started the season 9-0, before losing in the playoffs that season.

They have wins over Marion (34-8) and Remington-Whitewater (40-26) to get to where they are. With Hilyard running the ball, it has been their offensive line that has been the difference. The chemistry with the line has provided Hilyard and Co. with large running lanes to the end zone.

The defense has stepped up, too. They have at least one defensive touchdown in their first two games.

Prediction: Doulgass 32, Trinity 7

Salina Central at Andover

While the Trojans are still figuring out this offense of head coach Ken Dusenbury, the defense left off where it was last season and part of that, was the 28-7 win over Salina Central in the Class 5A playoffs.

The defense has been flying around the ball and the Trojans are only allowing 10.0 per game. They are physical and they make it tough for the opposing offenses. It starts with the leadership of Chandler Goodnight. The senior, who we messed up and left off the All-County players to watch, has been a bullet to the heart of the opposing offenses, flying around and causing havoc.

The defense will be needed again. Salina Central dropped 42 points in a double overtime loss to Goddard Eisenhower last week. The mustangs can score some points, as they are averaging 37.0 points per game, despite being 0-2.

Salina Central's Parker Kavanagh will throw it and throw it some more as he's averaging 37 passes per game. He's thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's averaging 276 yards through the air.

Last week, Salina Central led 21-0 against Ike before the Tigers made their comeback and eventual win in overtime.

Prediction: Andover 21, Salina Central 14

Augusta at Circle

Both teams suffered tough setbacks last week. However, it is Augusta who seems to need a win more than anyone right now.

The Orioles, an early favorite to challenge McPherson for the AVCTL-III title has dropped to 0-2 and 0-1 in the league after their 14-7 loss to El Dorado. The Orioles were held to only 28 plays and turned it over three times and only lost by seven points.

So, there is hope.

Head coach Jason Filbeck is going between two quarterbacks in his flexbone offense with Jett Hand and Hunter Anderson. Both quarterbacks possess the skillset the other is not as good with. Hand is an efficient passer in an offense that may throw it eight times. Anderson can run it but he went 0-for-8 in Week 1’s loss to Coffeyville Field Kindley.

The bright spot is Ryan Andrews. He is a bruising back that can just plow through defensive lines and create space. They would like to feed him more carries if he has more opportunities.

Taking care of the ball will be big. The Orioles have five turnovers through their first two games.

For Circle, they are tired of moral victories. After only being down 28-0 to a McPherson team has really beat some teams bad over the last few years, they eventually fell 41-0. The game felt closer than the final score but it is not enough.

Especially when you are 0-2 and you should at least be 1-1.

The Thunderbirds believe they are right on the edge of turning this around. They have not won more than two games in a season since 2010 and this team feels as if it is better than all of those teams.

Quarterback McGinnis led the team in rushing and passing against McPherson. He also was a big time contributor in both in their tough loss to Chanute, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Prediction: Augusta 21, Circle 20

Goddard Eisenhower at Andover Central

There is a lot of nerves coming into this one. Andover Central opening their new stadium and playing their first game since Week 1 when they had to cancel last week due to COVID-19.

Goddard Ike, they survived a thrilling overtime win over Salina Central after trailing 21-0 in the first quarter.

Last year, it was all Jaguars as they beat Ike 30-2. Yes, 30-2. This year, we may see a bit more scoring from Ike and the Jaguars are going to try and hit that 30-point mark again.

Central is opening the Jaguars Stadium for varsity football play for the first time ever. While soccer and JV football have been played, the field has not been privvy to any varsity football and the Jaguars are chomping at the bit to get it played.

They have shared formerly known as Andover District Stadium, now known as Trojan Stadium with Andover High since their creation, getting their own stadium can breathe new life into a team that already has seen some high success.

Prediction: Andover Central 28, Goddard Eisenhower 17