Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.

Last week: 23-5 (82%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

BISHOP CARROLL 34, Derby 30

Class 5A

ANDOVER 21, Salina Central 14

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 30, Bishop Miege 27

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Goddard Ike 17

El Dorado 16, LABETTE COUNTY 14

Augusta 21, CIRCLE 20

COLLEGIATE 35, Rose Hill 21

TONGANOXIE 29, Paola 28

Class 3A

Perry-Lecompton 36, HOLTON 22

Cheney 27, GARDEN PLAIN 21

Class 2A

Douglass 32, WICHITA TRINITY 7

EUREKA 42, Bluestem 14

Class 1A

Remington 41, WICHITA INDEPENDENT 21

Class 8MAN-I

Flinthills 46, WEST ELK 28