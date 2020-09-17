Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.
Last week: 23-5 (82%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD
Class 6A
BISHOP CARROLL 34, Derby 30
Class 5A
ANDOVER 21, Salina Central 14
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 30, Bishop Miege 27
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Goddard Ike 17
El Dorado 16, LABETTE COUNTY 14
Augusta 21, CIRCLE 20
COLLEGIATE 35, Rose Hill 21
TONGANOXIE 29, Paola 28
Class 3A
Perry-Lecompton 36, HOLTON 22
Cheney 27, GARDEN PLAIN 21
Class 2A
Douglass 32, WICHITA TRINITY 7
EUREKA 42, Bluestem 14
Class 1A
Remington 41, WICHITA INDEPENDENT 21
Class 8MAN-I
Flinthills 46, WEST ELK 28