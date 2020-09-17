Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Thursday

Sep 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.


Last week: 23-5 (82%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD


Class 6A


BISHOP CARROLL 34, Derby 30


Class 5A


ANDOVER 21, Salina Central 14


ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 30, Bishop Miege 27


Class 4A


ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Goddard Ike 17


El Dorado 16, LABETTE COUNTY 14


Augusta 21, CIRCLE 20


COLLEGIATE 35, Rose Hill 21


TONGANOXIE 29, Paola 28


Class 3A


Perry-Lecompton 36, HOLTON 22


Cheney 27, GARDEN PLAIN 21


Class 2A


Douglass 32, WICHITA TRINITY 7


EUREKA 42, Bluestem 14


Class 1A


Remington 41, WICHITA INDEPENDENT 21


Class 8MAN-I


Flinthills 46, WEST ELK 28