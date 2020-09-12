Each week we are going to select players from around Butler County for their performances on Friday night. Here are Week 2’s best performances.

Max Middleton - Andover

Will Max be here every week? It appears to be so through the first two weeks. He was a workhorse for the Trojans in their 21-0 win over Arkansas City. The Junior had 18 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Season stats: 35 carries for 322 yards and 3 TDs.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

Apparently Hilyard has only played six quarters all season. He’s made them count, too. Against Marion, Hilyard ran for 214 yards, the best in the county this season, and added three more touchdowns to boot. Douglass avenged a loss to Marion from a year ago.

Season stats: 42 carries for 358 yards and 6 TDs

Zach Wittenberg - El Dorado

Even if you don’t score a touchdown, you deserve to be here when you have more carries than the opponent had total offensive plays. Wittenberg carried the ball 34 times for 167 yards and helped El Dorado get the win.

Season stats: 52 carries for 219 yards

Spencer Nolan

Nolan’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 14, giving Rose Hill a shot. The multi-sport senior finished with 105 yards 20 carries to along with the one score.

Drew Veatch - El Dorado

Veatch didn’t carry the ball much on Friday night but he made his carries count. The sophomore scored two touchdowns as El Dorado stunned their in county rival, Augusta, 14-7. It is the first time El Dorado has beaten Augusta since 2011. Veach finished with 60 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

Season stats: 14 carries for 165 yards and 3 TDs

Ryan Andrews - Augusta

Andrews was the only shining light on offense for the Orioles in their limited touches. Despite the fumble in the third quarter, the senior scored their only touchdown, a gorgeous 24-yard run that was highlighted by a stiff arm that freed him to the end zone.

Season stats: 22 carries for 136 yards and 2 TDs

Bryce Evans - Rose Hill

Despite the loss, Evans threw for 273 yards and one touchdown for the Rockets on Friday night. Evans almost helped Rose Hill climb out of a 21-0 hole. He found six different receivers to keep everyone involved all night.

Andover’s defense

Can we say the best in Class 5A? Probably. Andover’s defense has continued from where they left off last season by really making everything difficult for opponents. They have given up 329 yards through two games, a combined 20 points. They’re allowing only 83 yards total rushing. Which says a lot on who they limited rushing as Maize had a Division I running back slowed.

When you try to give credit to one person, they are quick to deflect and say it’s a team effort. Coach Ken Dusenbury has this defense flying around the ball.

Douglass O-Line

The big guys in the trenches having been the surprise of the season so far. After losing three starters from a season ago, the Bulldogs O-Line has been firing on all cylindars. They are giving their running backs, and Hilyard, a hole to run through as they are averaging 233.5 yards per game through their first two games.