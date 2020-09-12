LAWRENCE — The Lawrence High football team features one of the state’s best players in senior running back and four-star recruit Devin Neal, but the Lions are far from a one-dimensional team.

Washburn Rural coach Steve Buhler was well aware of that truth going into Friday night’s clash. The game’s outcome — and specifically the way it unfolded — only reaffirmed that knowledge.

"Oh my goodness, that’s one of the best football teams I’ve seen in a long time," Buhler said. "Great athletes, great coaching, great schemes."

Quarterback Jackson Dooley threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, fellow senior John Green piled up 119 receiving yards and added a score, and Neal accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the balanced Lions’ 56-7 victory. The Junior Blues ran just 16 plays in the first half, while Lawrence ran 39 plays en route to a 35-0 lead at the intermission.

The Lions (2-0), who downed Shawnee Heights 53-0 last week, entered Friday’s game as the top-ranked team in Class 6A, slotted at No. 5 in the Best of Kansas Preps Super 10.

"You know, when you return 19 starters out of 22, a big senior class with a lot of really good athletes with a lot of experience from a deep playoff run they had last year, losing to Topeka High in the playoffs, and they all come back with a year’s more (experience) in the weight room," Buhler said, "I would say they’re one of the top teams, if not the top team in the state playing right now."

Lawrence’s defense perhaps shined most Friday, holding the Junior Blues (0-2) without a first down until midway through the third quarter. By that point, Lawrence had already secured a 42-0 advantage, able to rest most of its key players for the remainder of the contest.

"We didn’t handle their stunts very well. They blitzed a lot," Buhler said. "Offensively we need to kind of go back and see what we need to change there and try to help our kids get better and in better situations."

Despite Neal’s two scores — a 4-yard run in the first quarter and a 32-yard catch-and-run on a screen midway through the second period — the Junior Blues held the University of Kansas commit relatively in check. The 6-foot, 208-pounder finished with 11 carries for 57 yards and four receptions for 50 yards.

Rural’s efforts on Neal, however, meant opportunities were there for Dooley and Green, who more than took advantage. Dooley finished 18-for-23 passing, while six of Green’s receptions went for 10-plus yards, including a seventh and final catch that saw the wideout break a tackle and take the ball 40 yards up the sideline for a second-quarter score.

"Honestly, if they wanted too they could’ve given (Neal) the ball 30 times and he’s going to do great things," Buhler said. "We put a lot of people in the box and so their offense is they go to the (run-pass option) game, and they’re really good at it. And we made some mistakes in the secondary and in coverage.

"We accomplished what we wanted to for our scheme to get the run stopped and we made ’em do something else. Unfortunately we didn’t handle that part of it very well."

The Junior Blues’ lone touchdown came on a 2-yard run by junior Austin Fager.

"Season’s a marathon. Gotta keep playing. Gotta let this one go and get ready for Pittsburg," Buhler said. "Our goal, the kids’ goal is to make it into the playoffs and make a run. That all happens at the end of the season, so we’ve just got to keep plugging away.

"I said, ‘If you want good things to happen you’ve just got to keep coming back and working every week,’ and I think they’ll do that. They’re a good group of guys."

LAWRENCE 56, WASHBURN RURAL 7

Washburn Rural (0-2) ... 0 ... 0 ... 0 ... 7 ... — ... 7

Lawrence (2-0) ... 14 ... 21 ... 7 ... 14 ... — ... 56

Lawrence — Hough 1 run (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Neal 4 run (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Hough 2 run (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Neal 32 pass from Dooley (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Green 40 pass from Dooley (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Jackson 58 pass from Dooley (Gellender kick)

Washburn Rural — Fager 2 run (Wellshear kick)

Lawrence — Crawford 20 pass from Juelsgaard (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — King 43 run (Gellender kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Washburn Rural: Fager 12-29, Adams 12-8, Carlgren 8-(minus) 1. Lawrence: Neal 11-57, King 1-43, Hough 6-22, Jackson 1-5, Dooley 2-1, Jacobsen 4-(minus) 2, Juelsgaard 2-(minus) 2.

Passing — Washburn Rural: Carlgren 7-13-0, 51 yards, Wellshear 0-1-0, 0 yards. Lawrence: Dooley 18-23-0, 297 yards, Juelsgaard 3-9-0, 66 yards.

Receiving — Washburn Rural: Bolin 1-39, Williams 1-11, Hanks 1-6, Fager 1-5, Adams 1-(minus) 1, Weber 2-(minus) 2, Wellshear 1-(minus) 5. Lawrence: Green 7-119, Neal 4-50, Jackson 3-76, Crawford 2-57, King 2-37, Obono 1-6, Sedo 1-9, Hough 1-9.

Punting — Washburn Rural: Smoot 8-37.3. Lawrence: Gellender 1-42.