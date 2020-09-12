CURRENT

Bullfrog — July 1-Oct. 31.

Deer — Youth and Hunters with Disabilities: Sept. 5-13.

Dove — Mourning and whitewing: Sept. 1-Nov. 29; exotic: year-round.

Elk (on Fort Riley) — Muzzleloader: Sep. 1-30; Archery: Sept. 1-30.

Elk (outside of Fort Riley) — Muzzleloader: Sep. 1-30.

Rabbit — Year-round.

Rail — Sept. 1-Nov. 9.

Snipe — Sept. 1-Dec. 16.

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2021.

Teal — Low Plains Zones: Sept. 12-27.

UPCOMING

Antelope — Archery: Sept. 19-27 and Oct. 10-31; Muzzleloader: Sept. 28-Oct. 5; Firearm: Oct. 2-5.

Deer — Muzzleloader: Sept. 14-27; Archery: Sept. 14-Dec. 31; Pre-rut Whitetail Antlerless-only: Oct. 10-12; Firearm: Dec. 2-13; Extended Whitetail Antlerless-only Firearm — Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17: Jan. 1-10, 2021; Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16: Jan. 1-17, 2021; Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19: Jan. 1-24, 2021; Extended Archery — Unit 19: Jan. 25-31, 2021.

Duck — High Plains Unit: Youth, veterans and active military Oct. 3-4; regular season Oct. 10-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 22-31, 2021. Low Plains Early Zone: Youth, veterans and active military Oct. 3-4; regular season Oct. 10-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 3, 2021. Low Plains Late Zone: Youth, veterans and active military Oct. 24-25; regular season Oct. 31-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 23-31, 2021. Low Plains Southeast Zone: Youth, veterans and active military Nov. 7-8; regular season Nov. 14-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 9-31, 2021.

Elk (on Fort Riley) — Firearm (for any-elk permit holders): Oct. 1-Dec. 31; Firearm (antlerless permit holders): Oct. 1-31; Nov. 1-30; Dec. 1-31.

Elk (outside of Fort Riley) — Archery: Sept. 14-Dec. 31; Firearm: Dec. 2-13 and Jan. 1-March 15, 2021.

Goose (Canada) — Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and Nov. 4-Feb. 14, 2021.

Goose (light) — Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and Nov. 4-Feb. 14, 2021; extended season: Feb. 15-Apr. 30, 2021.

Goose (white-fronted) — Oct. 31-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 23-Feb. 14, 2021.

Pheasant — Youth: Nov. 7-8; regular season: Nov. 14-Jan. 31, 2021.

Quail — Youth: Nov. 7-8; regular season: Nov. 14-Jan. 31, 2021.

Sandhill crane — Western Zone: Oct. 17-Dec. 13; Central Zone: Nov. 11-Jan. 7, 2021.

Teal — High Plains Unit: Sept. 19-27.

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2021.

Turkey (statewide except Unit 4) — Fall: Oct. 1-Nov. 10.

SPRING

Falconry (extended season) — Early, Late and Southeast Zones: Feb. 24-Mar. 10, 2021.

Paddlefish — March 15-May 15, 2021.

Turkey — Spring: Youth/disability: April 1-13, 2021; early archery season: April 5-13, 2021; regular season: April 14-May 31, 2021.