SOCCER

High school

Results Thursday

CITY

WASHBURN RURAL 5, JUNCTION CITY 0

Junction City;0;0;—;0

Washburn Rural;3;2;—;5

Washburn Rural — Goals: Hensyel 3, Hallauer, Rohn. Assists: Bradstreet, Hutchinson, Schafersman. Shutout: Arnold.

Records — Junction City, 0-4; Rural, 2-1.

Shawnee Heights, 3, Seaman 0

AREA

Ottawa 3, KC Ward 0

Tonganoxie 5, Paola 0

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Results Thursday

CITY

Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-16, 25-8

Seaman def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-16

Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-23, 25-19

Shawnee Heights def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20

Shawnee Heights def. Manhattan, 25-13, 25-18

Silver Lake def. Manhattan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

AREA

Maur Hill def. Doniphan West, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23

Atchison def. Doniphan West, 25-20, 25-22

Chase County def. Madison, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22

GOLF

High school

Results Thursday

WAMEGO INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Wamego 199, Concordia 212, Ottawa 221, Tonganoxie 223, KC Piper 237, Council Grove 239, Clay Center 243, Rossville 263, St. Marys 263.

Individual results

1. Donovan, Concordia, 42; 2. McKee, Wamego, 44; 3. York, Tonganoxie, 49; 4. (tie) Hoobler, Wamego and Wallace, Clay Center, 50; 6. Pierson, Wamego, 51; 7. (tie) Davis, Rossville and Vasquez, Ottawa, 52; 9. (tie) Sanner, Wamego; Aho, Ottawa; Rhodes, KC Piper and Lewis, Concordia, 54.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school

Results Thursday

LYNDON INVITATIONAL

Boys

Team scores

KC Christian 39, Jefferson North 60, West Franklin 69, Valley Falls 112, Council Grove 113, Chase County 139, Wellsville 189.

Individual results

1. Downes, Council Grove, 17:16.93; 2. Howard, KC Christian, 17:24.56; 3. Pentlin, Jefferson North, 17:30.61; 4. Haner, West Franklin, 17:30.99; 5. Browning, KC Christian, 18:03.62; 6. Vaught, KC Christian, 18:17.14; 7. Craft, Central Heights, 18:32.14; 8. Branam, Valley Falls, 18:33.34; 9. Kuczmarski, Central Heights, 18:35.08; 10. Connealy, KC Christian, 18:45.59.

Girls

Team scores

Paola 25, KC Christian 51, Jefferson North 58, Valley Falls 113, Chase County 126.

Individual results

1. Wagner, KC Christian, 19:19.33; 2. Picolet, Council Grove, 21:26.54; 3. Judd, West Franklin, 21:32.03; 4. Compton, Central Heights, 21:59.66; 5. Meyer, Central Heights, 22:09.35; 6. Myers, Jefferson North, 22:11.21; 7. Johnson, Paola, 22:17.06; 8. Jones, Paola, 23:)6.56; 9. Bollinger, Paola, 23:15.87; 10. Hudgeons, Paola, 23:39.44.