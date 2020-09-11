Having graduated 14 seniors and trying to build upon a second straight United Kansas Conference title, Shawnee Heights boys soccer coach Steve Loy said he didn’t know what to expect from early-season games.

But the T-Birds are off to an impressive start, improving to 3-0 Thursday night with a 3-0 shutout of Seaman at Bettis Family Sports Complex.

"These early games are all learning games," Loy said. "We had an idea about some of their players because we’ve seen them for several years. Whenever you’re playing somebody in town where so many of the kids share club teams, it’s always difficult."

T-Bird senior Jonny Jasso exploded through the Seaman defense nine minutes into the contest, dribbling down the middle of the field to slip a right-footed shot inside the right post.

Then, at 16:42 in the first half, a handball inside the Seaman penalty area gave Shawnee Heights a chance to pad its lead. Jasso punched in the penalty kick for his eighth goal of the season.

"I was confident that we would be able to score goals, but we haven’t been tested the way Seaman tested us tonight," Loy said.

Preserving the lead, Shawnee Heights goalkeeper Nathan Spruill layed out to deflect a Viking shot just one minute before halftime. Loy praised the work of his senior goalie.

"He had to play behind an all-state goalkeeper last year, whereas Nathan would have played anywhere else," Loy said. "He had to just sit and wait his turn."

Icing the cake midway through the second half, sophomore Jordan Garvin took a pass from Jaxon Correll and knocked home a shot inside the left upright.

"I’ve got Jordan and Jonny up front, who are phenomenal players. They both have eight goals in just three games," Loy said. "We lost a lot of all-state players, a lot of impact players at the middle of the field. That was going to be our struggle. We have the ability to score and we have a good back line."

Loy described the process of rebuilding a team that went 16-5 season and finished fourth in Class 5A last year.

"This group was strong last year as a JV team. They went undefeated," Loy said. "It was a matter of, ‘Can we bring them up to speed with this game, with the physicality of the varsity game?’ I think they’ve done pretty well so far.’’

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 3, SEAMAN 0

Seaman (2-2);0;0;—;0

Shawnee Heights (3-0);2-1;—;3

Shawnee Heights — Goals: Jasso 2, Garvin. Assists: Correll. Shutout: Spruill.