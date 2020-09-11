The Week 2 game between Andover Central and Buhler has been canceled as of Friday afternoon due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The two were scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Class 4A Regionals, where Andover Central beat Buhler 35-7 but that game is now gone.

An Andover Central player tested positive and as all schools will proceed with caution, the game was canceled as it is unknown how many could be in contact with the player.

Due to FERPA, the player’s name has not and will not be announced at this time.

A statement from the Buhler Athletic Director Justin Seuser: "Out of caution, administrators at Andover Central High School and Buhler High School have jointly decided to cancel tonight's football game between the two schools because a player on the ACHS team has tested positive for COVID-19. The safety of our players is our top priority. WE believe canceling tonight's gaem is the surest way for our players to remain healthy and have the opportunity to play in future games."

Andover Central is scheduled to play Salina Central in their home opener of the new Jaguar Stadium next week on Friday, Sept. 18.