Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.

Last week: 12-3 (80%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

Manhattan 27, JUNCTION CITY 22

Wichita East 42, WICHITA NORTH 8

Class 5A

ANDOVER 17, Arkansas City 10

Bishop Carroll 35, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 20

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 24, St. James Academy 21

Class 4A

Andover Central 28, BUHLER 20

AUGUSTA 21, El Dorado 16

CLEARWATER 26, Rose Hill 21

McPherson 48, CIRCLE 14

Class 3A

Cheney 32, BELLE PLAINE 21

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 26, Marion 14

Cherryvale 20, BLUESTEM 18

Class 1A

Conway Springs 56, REMINGTON 7

CLASS 8M-I

SEDAN 48, Flinthills 6