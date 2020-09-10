Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Thursday

Sep 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM


With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.


If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.


Here is how you can watch each week 2 games:


($) - requires subscription or payment. Other games are free.


Arkansas City vs. Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gamcb04477329


Andover Central at Buhler: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4WHJI-H-LtyRW-m8ScHUdQ/


Marion at Douglass: radio broadcast (https://dhsbulldogradio.com)


El Dorado at Augusta: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/augusta-high-school-augusta-ks/gamd84318d9b4


Rose Hill at Clearwater: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/clearwater-high-school-clearwater-ks/game7fe25cdae


Conway Springs at Remington: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/remington-high-school-whitewater-ks/gam15863b4473


Flinthills at Sedan: https://www.facebook.com/events/2658982811021716/?active_tab=discussion


McPherson at Circle: none.


Cherryvale at Bluestem: none.