With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 2 games:

($) - requires subscription or payment. Other games are free.

Arkansas City vs. Andover: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/andover-high-school-andover-ks/gamcb04477329

Andover Central at Buhler: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4WHJI-H-LtyRW-m8ScHUdQ/

Marion at Douglass: radio broadcast (https://dhsbulldogradio.com)

El Dorado at Augusta: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/augusta-high-school-augusta-ks/gamd84318d9b4

Rose Hill at Clearwater: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/clearwater-high-school-clearwater-ks/game7fe25cdae

Conway Springs at Remington: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/remington-high-school-whitewater-ks/gam15863b4473

Flinthills at Sedan: https://www.facebook.com/events/2658982811021716/?active_tab=discussion

McPherson at Circle: none.

Cherryvale at Bluestem: none.