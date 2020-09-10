Week 1 left the county with some heart break and some questions to be answered.

For week 2, there were some questions already on whether or not Circle would be playing as Chanute had a player test positive that played in Friday’s game against Chanute.

This week we have a big in county rivalry and Andover is finally playing in their own stadium.

El Dorado at Augusta

El Dorado’s heart break last season had a lot of positives. They moved the ball well on the ground and made Indy pay but it was the turnovers that hurt the Wildcats.

That’s how it was last year against Augusta for El Dorado, too. A big time run and just untimely mistakes cost El Dorado a 10-6 loss to end the regular season.

Augusta was was on the losing end but there were not many positives as Coffeyville-Field Kindley felt like they did whatever they wanted on offense and limited the Orioles on offense.

It was not until Augusta was out of the game and had to throw it Augusta made some plays and made the final score respectable.

While both teams are expected to be much improved over last season, it should be a high intensity match up at Hiller Stadium.

If El Dorado runs for near 300 yards again, we could be smelling an upset. Augusta has to take care of the ball and find consistency on offense, something they lacked in Week 1.

Prediction: Augusta 21, El Dorado 16.

Marion at Douglass

Dalton Hilyard ran all over Remington last week and provided a solid running punch for the Douglass Bulldogs. He’ll be needed again in Week 2.

The offense exploded and it looked a lot like the Bulldogs are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. The defense also made their part with multiple interceptions and another returned for a touchdown.

Marion struggled Week 1 against Ell-Saline. Whether or not Ell-Saline is a stud team in Class 1A, getting 23 yards total offense is rough. Throwing for negative yards is really rough.

Douglass is looking for redemption from last season, too.

Marion shut out the Bulldogs and scored a couple of touchdowns later to separate themselves from a game that was 8-0 at halftime.

If the Bulldogs get revenge and that’ll set up a nice momentum heading into the Class 2A-6 schedule.

Prediction: Douglass 26, Marion 14

Arkansas City at Andover

Andover pushed one of the best teams in 6A in Week 1. They did it with a sophomore quarterback, Brady Strausz, and the junior running back of Max Middleton.

The Trojans lost Strausz due to a late hit that appeared to be malicious and they’ll turn to Ashton Ngo at quarterback if Strausz is not able to go.

One of the biggest positives which came from Week 1’s loss was how good the Trojan defense is. Defensively, they only gave up two scores and limited one of the most explosive offenses to 189 yards.

For Arkansas City, they are coming off a 33-0 win over Winfield. It’s a big time win for Ark City as they lost to Winfield twice last season, including one in the Class 4A playoffs.

Andover wants their own revenge.

Arkansas City beat Andover 9-6 last season in a game where the Trojans should have found the winner’s circle. A bunch of field goals and in the game where Andover was trying to survive with a back up quarterback.

Sounds familiar.

Prediction: Andover 17, Arkansas City 10

Andover Central at Buhler

Andover Central is trying to send the Crusaders to 0-2 for the first time since 2005. Most of these kids were barely born the last time that happened.

Andover Central is looking for their second straight 2-0 start. It could be the first time since 2008 where Andover Central had back-to-back 2-0 starts.

The Jaguars are reloading after heading to the Class 4A State Championship Game last year. They dropped 41 in a win over Newton in Week 1. While their offense was feeling themselves, it was the defense that won the game. Two interception returns for touchdown ended up being the difference in the win over the Railers.

Chase White, in his first start since his sophomore year, threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He provides a much different look than Shomari Parnell did last season.

Buhler gave up big play after big play to Goddard in Week 1. They never had an answer for Kyle Semrad and the Lions. Now, they’ll have to worry about Kyle Kohman and the Jaguars, who provide a similar set.

Buhler also wants revenge. Andover Central knocked Buhler out of the Class 4A playoffs in the regionals 35-7. A game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated.

Prediction: Andover Central 28, Buhler 20.