Each week we are going to select players from around Butler County for their performances on Friday night. Here are Week 1’s best performances.

Receivers

Kyle Kohman – Andover Central

The Senior has shown who will step up and try to replace Xavier Bell as he went off in Week 1. He caught eight passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Andrews – Augusta

The Senior was instrumental in the late comeback against Field Kindley. He ran for 77 yards and a touchdown but he also caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown that brought the score to within 13.

Running backs

Max Middleton – Andover

Andover’s Max Middleton was a force to be reckoned with in Ken Dusebury’s offense. The senior ran for 177 yards on 19 carries against a pretty stout Maize defense. He also scored a touchdown.

Dalton Hilyard – Douglass

Dalton Hilyard was down right impressive against Remington. He ran for 144 yards on only 12 carries scoring three touchdowns as Douglass beat Remington 40-27 in their season opener.

Drew Veatch – El Dorado

62 of his 105 yards came on a nice run in the second quarter. He finished with 105 yards on five carries and a touchdown as El Dorado ran for 283 yards in their 25-20 loss to Independence.

Hunter Anderson – Augusta

Despite falling behind, Anderson was a driving force in the Oriole’s running game on Friday night. The junior quarterback ran for 126 yards on 13 carries and for one touchdown.

Quarterbacks

Chase White – Andover Central

In his first start since his junior season, White was impressive. He threw for 261 yards on 20-of-30 passing and threw for two touchdowns. He also ran in a touchdown.

Luke McGinnis - Circle

The Junior passed for 182 yards and threw two touchdowns, including a key one with 15 seconds to go in their loss to Chanute. He also ran for 35 yards for the Thunderbirds.

Other

Logan Walden - Bluestem

Despite facing one of the most explosive teams in their class, Walden came up big on defense. He had two tackles for losses and also played a little quarterback. He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first half for their only score.

David Fasnacht – Remington

In their opener against Douglass, David Fasnacht did everything but htrow the ball for the Mustangs. He caught two passes for 68 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown from Braden Scribner and he also ran for 78 yards for his 144 all-purpose yards.

Zach Wittenberg – El Dorado

The Senior was an all-around performer on Friday for the Wildcats. He caught one of the only two passes, ran it for 52 yards and helped hold the Independence offense to on-ly 202 yards of offense.