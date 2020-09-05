Head Coach: Lee Weber

Time at Rose Hill: Third season (4-14); 20th overall (82-95)

Last Year: 3-6, lost to Goddard 32-14 in Class 4A Week 9.

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-4

Key Players: Noah Bolticoff, OL, Sr.; Colton McGrew, OL/DE, Sr.; Dalton Dockers, OL, Sr.; Gary Tran, OL, Jr.; Tristan Calef, OL, Sr.; Bryson Evans, QB, Jr.; Spencer Nolan, WR, Sr.; Trevor Kiser, WR, 5-7, 150, Sr.; Bryce Bischler, LB, Sr.; Noah Paredes, LB, Jr.; Brandon Kelly, LB, Sr.

After losing in the Class 4A playoffs first round, the Rose Hill Rockets are hungry for more. They have to replace some really important pieces from last season but return 16 total starters and a division I signee is on the line, it appears to be good omens for the Rockets.

The rockets return four offensive linemen starters, Dalton Dockers, Gary Tran and Tristant Calef to compliment Noah Bolticoff on the offensive line. The offensive line will be the anchor to an offense that was held under 15 points in all six of their losses.

Bryson Evans steps into the full-time starting quarterback position after splitting time last year. He threw for over 1,000 yards last season and will be asked to command the offense that returns no starting running backs but all receivers.

Spencer Nolan and Trevor Kiser will provide as nice targets for Evans on the wings.

On the defensive side of things, it will be Bryce Bischler, who will lead the defense for Rose Hill. The Rockets defense last season pitched two shut outs and held Goddard to a tough game in the playoffs. Noah Paredes, a junior and Brandon Kelly a senior, will help Bischler in the front seven.

Expect Rose Hill to run the ball, control the clock and dictate the pace of the game. This will limit their defenses exposures and put a premium on that veteran offensive line.

Their schedule takes no breaks as they have to host the defending Class 3A Champion, Andale to open the season. However, there is no McPherson this season and almost every game is winnable. Most important games on the schedule are Weeks 2-3, traveling to Clearwater and Wichita Collegiate.