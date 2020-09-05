Head Coach: Simon McKee

Time at Remington: Third season (4-14)

Last Year: 2-7, beat Neodesha 34-13 in Week 9.

Offense: Option

Defense: 3-4

Key Players: Owen Thiel, RB/LB; Braden Scribner, QB/LB; David Fasnacht, RB/LB; Sam Entz - WR/DB; Braden Hays, OL/DL.

The schedule over the last few years have not been kind to Remington-Whitewater. This season is probably no different with Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Inman and Elkhart on the roster.

In his third season at Remington, head coach Simon McKee’s goals are not lofty to make the playoffs. It is a goal every team should have. The ability to play in the postseason, and not the consolation game offered to those who don’t make it, but an actual chance at a championship, is what everyone wants.

Owen Thiel returns at running back, as does Braden Scribner at quarterback. The duo also play linebacker and provide the anchor for the defense. It’s a tough task to ask two players to play big time skill positions on both sides, but they seem up to it.

Remington is looking to replace a couple of offensive linemen from last season’s team who won their final two games of the season.

The schedule starts out with county foe, Douglass. The two have never played and should be an interesting affair in Remington to open the season.

Then, the schedule heats up. They play Conway Springs and Sublette in weeks 3 and 5. Then, they close the season with three teams who made the playoffs last season in Sedgwick, Inman and Elkhart.

This team is going to need some toughness to get through and if everything coach Simon McKee speaks about when talking about his team’s toughness, they have a shot at it, despite only returning six total starters from a season ago.