The Ken Dusenbury era got off to a rocky start as the Andover Trojans fell in their season opener to the Maize Eagles 20-6.

The cards were stacked against Andover from the start. They were playing on the road, against a bigger school (6A) and would face Josh Sanders, a Division I recruit who would transfer from Wichita Heights.

The Trojans never backed down.

The score doesn’t show how hard the Trojans fought or how much they were actually in the game. With Sophomore quarterback Brady Strausz in his first varsity game, the Trojans marched down and scored on their opening possession.

After Maize took the opening kickoff back 94 yards for the opening score, the Trojans went 81 yards the other way. Max Middleton capped off the drive by sliding into the end zone but the extra point was blocked with 8:44 to go in the first quarter.

Defense controlled much of the game as Andover as the game went into the fourth quarter with Maize leading 7-6.

Josh Sanders scored on a 3-yard run to make it 13-7 with 11:07 to go in the game. Then, he added a 24-yard run on the next possession to make it 20-6.

Andover had a fourth and goal but Maize came up strong with a nice pass break up by Colby Pivarnik. Brady Strausz found Quinton Born but Pivarnik knocked the ball free to get the turn over on downs.

Strausz would leave the game with 1:38 to go after a late hit that was flagged for roughing the passer by Maize’s Kyle Haas. Strausz was carted off by an ambulance and his status is currently unknown as of press time.

Andover 6;0;0;0 – 6

Maize 7;0;013 – 20

MHS Josh Sanders 94-yard kickoff return for TD (PAT good).

AHS 2-yard run by Max Middleton. (PAT blocked).

MHS Sanders 3-yard TD run (PAT no good).

MHS Sanders 24-yard TD run (PAT good).