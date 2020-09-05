The opening game is always tough but when you open up against one of the top ranked teams in the state, it can be even more difficult.

Bluestem faced that on Friday night as they fell to Humboldt 58-6.

Humboldt’s Aiden Gean took the opening kickoff back 85 yards to start the game and the season and immediately putting the Lions on their heels.

Gavin Page had a 12-yard TD and Drew Counsil followed with with a 2-yard run of his own for a 22-0 lead right out of the gate.

Bluestem’s Logan Walden had a 40-yard TD pass to Bailey Fiebiger to cut it to 22-6 with 4:13 to go in the first quarter.

Humboldt would lead 44-6 at the break.

Walden led the Lions with 40 yards passing and another 20 yards on the ground.

Page led the Cubs with 196 yards combined (141 pass, 55 rush) and three total touchdowns.

Landon Wilson had two tackles for losses and five total tackles to lead the Lions on defense.

Humboldt 28;16;8;6 – 58

Bluestem 6;0;0;0 – 6

First Quarter

HHS Aiden Gean 85-yard Kickoff return for a TD (2PAT no good).

HHS Gavin Page 12-yard TD run (2PAT is good).

HHS Drew Counsil 2-yard TD run (2PAT is good).

BHS 40-yard TD pass from Walden to Fiebiger (2PAT no good).

HHS 19-yard TD pass from Page to Trenton Heisler (2PAT no good).

Second Quarter

HHS Counsil 16-yard TD run (2PAT is good).

HHS 21-yard TD pass from Page to Trey Sommer (2PAT is good).

Third Quarter

HHS Counsil 28-yard TD run (2PAT is good).

Fourth Quarter

HHS 25-yard TD pass from Sam Hull (2PAT is no good).