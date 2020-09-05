Head Coach: Daniel Scribner

Time at Flinthills: Fourth season (3-24).

Last Year: 1-8, lost to Udall 45-18 in Week 9.

Offense: Multiple

Defense: 3-2

Key Players: Austin Mantanona OL/DL, Sr.; Hunter Lowmaster, QB/DB, So.; Gavin Girty, QB/FB/LB; Cael Sorum, OL/DL; Brandon Gleason, RB/DE; Tucker Travnichek, WR; Taylor Brown, LB; Jonathan McCreight, OL/DL.

The wins have been few and far between for the Flinthills Mustangs over the last few years. With some youth on the roster, they are looking to surprise some people in the Class 8-man Division I.

Unlike two seasons ago, Flinthills were in games last season. 12-point loss to Oxford, and an Udall game that could have gone differently if it was not for turnovers in their season opener.

There is hope in turning it around in Rosalia.

Daniel Scribner will lead on a two-quarterback system to start the season with sophomore Hunter Lowmaster and Gavin Girty splitting reps under center. When Lowmaster is not playing Quarterback, he’ll slide into the running back slot and share carries with Brandon Gleason.

Cael Sorum, Jonathan McCreight and Austin Mantanoma will be the offensive linemen for the Mustangs.

There are winnable games on the schedule for Flinthills. West Elk is always a toss up game, as Flinthills beat the Patriots each of the last two seasons. They will also get Oxford again, this time in Rosalia. Flinthlls also hosts Central Burden.

The Mustangs open their season at home against Cedar Vale-Dexter, who they have not beaten since 2012. Then, they travel to Sedan.