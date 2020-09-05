ROSALIA — It was not the start to the season Flinthills wanted as they dropped their opener to the Cedar Vale-Dexter Spartants 44-8 at home on Friday night.

Flinthills grabbed the lead after Cedar Vale-Dexter scored on their opening possesion when sophomore quarterback, Hunter Lowmaster, found Tucker Travnichek for the touchdown pass. Lowmaster found Johnathan McCreight for the two-point attempt and the early 8-6 lead.

However, Cedar Vale-Dexter scored right before halftime, completing the two-point conversion and taking a 14-8 lead into intermission.

Unfortunately for Flinthills after recovering an onside kick to start the second half, Cedar Vale-Dexter forced a turnover and were able to regain possession.

Penalties and turnovers were the demise of Flinthills in the second half as the Spartans pulled away off the Mustang’s miscues. Cedar Vale-Dexter would score 38 unanswered points to end the game.

Gavin Girty led Flinthills with 48 yards on nine carries. Johnathan McCreight led the Mustangs defensively with seven tackles.

Flinthills will travel to Sedan on Friday, September 11 for their first road contest of the season.