Head Coach: West Bell

Time at El Dorado: Second season (2-7)

Last Year: 3-6, beat Wichita Independent 16-12 in Class 2A Week 9.

Offense: Flexbone

Defense: Multiple 3-4

Key Players: Zach Wittenberg, RB/OLB, Sr.; Gannon White, QB, So.; Dravin Fowler, RB/DB, Sr.; Gavin Bell, OL/DL, Jr.; Dez Stitt, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Riddle, OL/ILB, So.; Connor Clausing, WR/OLB, Jr.

There was a learning curve for Wes Bell last season, as a first year head coach coming from the college rankings. His team was very young, too. This season, the El Dorado Wildcats are still quite young but are seasoned as Bell heads into his second season.

The Wildcats are hoping to improve upon their two wins from last season and that will start with the kicking game. It is unknown who will step up and kick for El Dorado this season but multiple times last season the game could have been turned if the kick game would have been there. They did not attempt a field goal on numerous scoring drives in the first half.

Led by senior Zach Wittenberg, the Wildcats plan to run it down the heart of the defense for 32 minutes. Wittenberg, who was offered by Butler in August, will lead that from the backfield, along with Dravin Fowler and Drew Veatch. Gannon White, who started as a freshman returns at quarterback, as does all five starting linemen.

While Gannon White is your starter now, get to know the name Trip Baker as he will push for starting time and will see the field in a variety of ways if he does not get it.

Landon Zogelman is back after a season ending injury last season and is expected to have a solid senior season for El Dorado.

Connor Clausing and Jalen Rice will control the linebacking core for the Wildcats while Jaydon Sundgren will lead the secondary in Bell’s 3-4 defense.

El Dorado went out and added Cade Armstrong, the former Andover head coach, to their coaching staff. His defensive knowledge gives an immediate presence and respect from opposing coaches.