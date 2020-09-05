It was a side of two tales for both Remington and Douglass High school football on opening night. While the Broncos made a stellar comeback in the second half after trailing 26-6 at the half, turnovers plagued the the Broncos its first win of the season. Douglass escaped with 40-27 victory on Friday night.

"Overall I’m really proud of our guys because in the past, we wouldn’t always respond well to adversity," Head Coach Kelley Sayahnejad said after the game. I was really proud of our guys for continuing to battle through all of that."

The first half was all Bulldogs as they kept pounding on the ground led by Dalton Hilyard’s three touchdown performance .Konner Kielhown added a pick-6 to end the second quarter.

The Bulldogs led 26-6 at halftime

The Broncos had a strong third quarter due to their bold plays. They were rewarded wth 21-point comeback. The Bulldogs found ways to answer back in different ways. after Remington scored its second touchdown, Wade Morgan took one to the house with 80-yard kickoff for a touchdown.

At 4th-and-13, quarterback Braden Scribner connected with David Fasnacht on a wheel-route to have the Broncos trail 34-20. Fasnacht scored again with a 11-yard run to make 34-27.

It was then the Broncos made a gutsy onside kick with less than two minutes left and recovered it. However, their luck went out when Brock Stiner made the fourth and final interception, which would set a Morgan touchdown to close the deal on the Broncos.

"We got some guys who really focus on trying to do whatever they can to help the team to win and I think they know they understand that mistakes are going to happen," Sayahnejad said. "You’re not going to play a perfect game and it’s all about responding to those mistakes. I think our guys did that tonight . That’s why we were able to get the win."

Douglass will host Marion on Friday night.

Douglass 14;12;8;6 - 40

Remington 0;6;14;7 -27

First Quarter

DHS 33-yard TD run by Dalton Hilyard (2PAT no good).

DHS 69-yard INT return for TD by Konner Kielhorn (2PAT is good).

Second Quarter

RWHS 1-yard TD run by Owen Thiel (PAT no good).

DHS 30-yard TD run by Hilyard (2PAT no good.)

DHS 2-Yard TD run by Hilyard (2PAT no good).

Third Quarter

RWHS 20-yard TD run by Toby Lewis (PAT good).

DHS 80-yard Kickoff return for TD by Wade Morgan (2PAT is good).

RWHS TD pass from Braden Scribner to David Fasnacht (PAT is good).

RWHS 11-yard TD run by Fasnacht (PAT is good).

DHS TD run by Morgan (2PAT no good)