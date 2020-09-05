Head Coach: Kelley Sayahnejad

Time at Douglass: Sixth season (18-29); Ninth overall (20-55)

Last Year: 3-6, beat Wichita Independent 16-12 in Class 2A Week 9.

Offense: SpreadDefense: 3-4

Key Players: Cole Martin, WR/LB/P, Sr.; Dylan Lockwood, WR/OLB, Sr.; David Arevalo, WR/DB, Sr.; Dalton Hilyard, RB/ LB, Jr.; Matthew Reynolds, WR/LB, Jr.; Hunter Glaves, RB/LB, Sr.; Clayton Elliott, OL/DL, Sr.; Joe Martin, OL/ DL, Jr.; Morgan, DL, So.

After losing so many starters in 2019, the Douglass Bulldogs are set to return an experienced lineup to a competitive district in 2020.

Douglass lost 19 of 22 starters last season and spent much of the year rebuilding and retooling their roster. Which bodes well for the 2020 season.

Douglass returns 13 starters from a season ago and 25 lettermen all together. They lose Keylan Jones, who was the do-it-all man for the Bulldogs but they do return Cole Marin, the senior who also handles the punting duties. Martin threw for over 500 yards last year, while also rushing for 356 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs a year ago.

On the defensive side of the ball, they will have to replace All-State Honorable Mention Sam Headrick, who was the team’s second leading tackler. Also, Jones, as mentioned, was the team’s kicker and that will be a concern for the Bulldogs. Brady Roberts, the junior defensive back will try to take over those duties. Martin will handle the punting.

Dalton Hilyard will be the featured running back in an offense that needs a strong back. He will also see time at linebacker for a defense that returns at least 11 players who saw starting minutes last season. Three of the top four tacklers return as well.

The schedule is loaded with the usuals in Garden Plain and Belle Plaine. A renewal of the cross-county game against Bluestem should be circled on the calendar.

Douglass will have a majority of their starters be non-starters as Douglass continues to build up their football program back to where it was in 2018. Douglass is expected to play at least seven sophomores in significant minutes this season.