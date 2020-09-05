Head Coach: Logan Clothier

Time at Circle: Fourth season (3-24).

Last Year: 1-8, lost to Andover Central 42-7 in Class 4A Week 9.

Offense: Spread

Defense: 4-3

Key Players: Jake Shaults WR/DE, Sr.; Lukas Rogers, WR/DB, Sr.; Cort Ott, LB, Sr.; Luke McGinnis, QB/DB, Jr.; Dylan Bougher, RB/CB, Jr.; Ty Smith, WR/DB, So.; Jake Brown, WR/DB, Jr.

Chemistry is so important in football. One guy not in sync with his teammates and misses an assignment, the whole play can go bust.

That’s why for the Circle Thunderbirds, chemistry is so important. With 12 returning starters from last year’s squad, the T-Birds are looking to use the chemistry get improve off last year’s 1-8 season that ended in the Class 4A first round to Andover Central.

Fueled by Jake Shaults, the senior athlete, the T-Birds are hoping to bypass last year’s win total and host a home playoff game. Shaults will see time at defensive end and at wide receiver for the T-Birds.

To do that, they’ll need some players to step up. Players like Lukas Rogers and Cort Ott, two seniors who will be looked upon for leadership.

Replacing Luke Myers at quarterback will be Luke McGinnis. The junior will also step in and play safety and he’s only a junior, providing stability for the quarterback position for the next couple of seasons. Other juniors that will be asked to step in will be Jake Brown and Dylan Beougher. The two will patrol the defensive backfield as well as playing running back (Beougher) and wide receiver (Brown).

Look for Ty Smith, only a sophomore to play some significant minutes for the T-Birds.

Under defensive coordinate, Joe Zinn, the T-Birds hope to be better than last year’s season. They’ll get a test right out of the game with Chanute and McPherson during their first two weeks. A real gauge of where they are a unite.

Circle will focus on what they can control and pay attention to the details and continue to grow the program that, despite their record has been well supported by the community.