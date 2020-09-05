The Circle Thunderbirds saw Luke McGinnis find Ty Smith for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining to give Circle a 14-10 lead.

However, Chanute had other plans.

Chanute’s Jackson Coomb’s took the following kickoff back 82 yards for the game winning touchdown, stunning the T-Bird faithful 16-14 in the opening game of the season for both teams.

All the hard work to get to the point had been lost.

The Thunderbird defense had shown a solid performance from Dylan Beougher, who had an interception near the end of the first half to keep the score 7-0 at the break.

After falling back 10-0 on a 39-yard field goal, Circle made their march for a comeback. McGinnis hooked up with Smith for their first touchdown of the evening, a 4-yard score to cut the lead down to 10-7.

Then came the big march. With 1:18 remaining, Circle marched down the field, connecting on a 40-yard pass from Beougher and McGinnis.

McGinnis finished 18-of-33 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for 35 yards. Smith caught four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Circle will host McPherson on Friday night at Circle High School.

Circle 0;0;0;14 – 14

Chanute 7;0;3;6 – 16

First Quarter

4:38 Chanute: 26-yard TD pass from Eric Erbe to Garrett Almond (PAT good).

Third Quarter

6:24 Chanute: 32-yard FG by Tyson Lucas

Fourth Quarter

8:56 Circle: 4-yard TD pass from Luke McGinnis to Ty Smith (PAT good).

0:15 Circle: 9-yard TD pass from McGinnis to Smith (PAT good).

0:01 Chanute: 82-yard kickoff return for a TD by Jackson Coombs (PAT no good).