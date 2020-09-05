ANDOVER

Head Coach: Holly Avalos

Time at Andover: Seventh Season (35-47-1)

Last Year: 34-9, Class 5A Regional Champions, Class 5A State Qualifier.

Coaching Outlook: I expect them to definitely be in the upper third of our league with the hopes to host substate for the fourth year in a row… and of course work towards winning substate to go to state!

Key Players: Caleigh Hotton, Sr.; Natalie Trigo, Sr.; Bethanne Lenz, Sr.; Halle Wilson, Sr.; Sophie Hall, Sr.; MayaMay Brown, Jr.; Ainsley Eberhardt, Kenzie Foster, Avery Smith, Emma Henry, Lexi Gagnon, Kate Ralston.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Head Coach: Stacy Hart-Townsley

Time at Andover Central: Second season (8-30)

Last Year: 8-30, finished in Class 5A Regional.

Coaching Outlook: Expect this team to compete until the end. We are scrappy and have a lot of hitting power. Our blocking has improved, and we’re more tenacious on defense.

Key Players: Ally Harris, Jenna Lambertz, Ellie Stearns, Amanda Ficken, Maddi Amekporfor, Gracie Hett.

AUGUSTA

Head Coach: Brian Hallmark

Time at Augusta: 16th season; 24th overall (298-228 at Augusta).

Last Year: 20-18, sub-state runner-up.

Coaching Outlook: With the amount of experience returning and a four year starting setter running the floor, expectations are very high for us this year. We are really expecting our junior class to step it up this year playing some major roles making us serious contenders for a league championship as well as qualifying for state..

Key Players: Jadyn Jackson, Sr.; Avery Ridel, Jr.; Tommie Schaffner, Jr.; Catryna Winzer, Jr.; Sydney Scott, Jr.; Alyssa Apel, Jr.; Trinity McMichael, So.; Avery Williams, So.

BEREAN ACADEMY

Head Coach: Kristin Wiebe

Time at Berean: Second season (4-26)

Last Year: 4-26, finished at Class 1A Regionals.

Coaching Outlook: Not available.

Key Players: Not Available.

BLUESTEM

Head Coach: Shari Hatfield

Time at Bluestem: Second season (11-23)

Last Year: 11-23, lost in Class 2A sub-state

Coaching Outlook: Not available.

Key Players: Torrence Lovesee, Sr.; Grace Standfast, Sr.; Allison Collins; Jr.; Lauren Donner, So.

CIRCLE

Head Coach: Shelly Nibarger

Time at Circle: 32nd year (813-349).

Last Year: 36-8, Third Place in Class 4A.

Coaching Outlook: We have all the pieces to have another successful season. We want to compete for a league title and a return to state.

Key Players: Lacie Beougher, Sr.; Addie Devine, Sr.; Sam Johnson, Sr.; Preslie Wallace, Sr.; Taylor Bessent, Sr.; Ella Mullins, Jr.; Lyric Edgerle, So. Marrisa Holt, Jr.; Reagan Smith, Fr.

DOUGLASS

Head Coach: Leanna Braddy

Time at Douglass: 308-202

Last Year: 20-18, sub-state runner-up.

Coaching Outlook: The Lady Bulldogs have worked harder this summer on strength and conditioning workouts compared to the past few years. I am hoping the work they put in to get better as an athlete will carry over to the volleyball court. It is going to be a mix of seniors and younger players which means a lot of different line ups at the beginning of the season to see which players will gel together as a team. Confidence when they step on the court will also be a huge factor. They have the ability, but we need to minimize our errors that come from the hesitation of not wanting to make a mistake. With all that has occurred over the last 6 months, priorities will be different. We want a season! We are going to be thankful to get to compete and not worry about the outcome.

Key Players: McKenlie Kirkhart, Sr.; Myra Megli, Sr.; Rebecca Alvarez, Sr.; Karsen Dunham, Sr.; Rebecca Dajdukobich, So. Avery Roberts, So.

EL DORADO

Head Coach: Alyssa Rawlings

Time at El Dorado: Third season (32-44); Eighth overall.

Last Year: 19-19, sub-state runner-up.

Coaching Outlook: We talked about goals as a team in practice the other day and came up with a neat acronym: A.C.E.: Attitude, Consistency and Effort.. Knowing we lost seven seniors last year, we had a pretty huge gap to fill. The juniors and sophomores have been an exciting group to watch step up and fill these shoes. They are hungry to get better and as a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that!

Key Players: Jamison McCaig, Sr.; Regan Lattey, Jr.; Sydney Burns, Jr.; Chloe Coiner, So.

ROSE HILL

Head Coach: Cherith Mock

Time at Rose Hill: Third season (45-32); 12th overall

Last Year: 13-24, lost to Holton in Class 4A Sub-state.

Coaching Outlook: I have high expectations for this team. I have 3 players who are returning for their senior season that have been on state teams. I expect them to lead us and show us what it takes every day to return to state.

Key Players: Haley Thrush, Sr.; Aspen Goetz, Sr.; Rylie Baker, Sr.; Jillian Rockley, Jr.; Mandi Heinz, So.

Flinthills, and Remington did not submit questionnaires.