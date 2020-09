ANDOVER

Head Coach: Jose Gonzales

Time at Andover: First season, Ninth Overall

Last Year: 7-9-1, lost to Great Bend in Class 5A Regionals.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Key Players: Cem Worpel, Seth Lewis, Eddie Johnson, Jack Moll, Cooper Brucker, Kaden Hubler, Micaiah Mann.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Head Coach: Steven Huskey

Time at Andover Central: Sixth season, 78-32-4

Last Year: 18-2, lost to Maize South 4-2 in Class 5A Quarterfinals.

Formation: 4-3-3

Key Players: Jared Cromly, Jr.; Leo Wurth, Jr.; Trevor Chavez, Sr.; Prescott Deckinger, Jr.; Jacob White, Sr.; Caden Sponer, Sr.; Brandon Bumgarner, Jr.

AUGUSTA

Head Coach: Dusty Buell

Time at Augusta: Seventh Season (35-47-1)

Last Year: 12-7, lost to Topeka Hayden 3-1 in Class 4-1A Quarterfinals.

Formation: 4-4-2

Key Players: Anthony Orocio, Sr.; Wyatt Pankratz, Sr.; Nathan Joseph, Sr.; Bradon Anderson, Sr.; Braydon Wilcox, Sr.; Payton Ball, Jr.; Dominick Rios, Jr.; Kaden Kearney, Jr.; Cooper Buell, Fr.

CIRCLE

Head Coach: Andrew Stauffer

Time at Circle: Eighth season.

Last Year: 0-16, lost to Circle lost to El Dorado 1-0 in Class 4A play-in match.

Formation: 1-3-2-3-1

Key Players: Connor Khran, Landon Metzger, Camden Beahm, Sid Leep.

EL DORADO

Head Coach: Lance Fuller Jr.

Time at El Dorado: Third season (2-16)

Last Year: 2-16, lost to Coffeyville 5-0 in Class 4A Regionals.

Formation: Not available.

Key Players: Camden Carter, Alex Craig, Jett Roberts, Noah Kerschner, Lucas Austin, Evan Liess.

ROSE HILL

Head Coach: Jerry Treat

Time at Rose Hill: 20th season; 27th season (254-96-10)

Last Year: 10-7-1

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Key Players: Ethan Anderson; Teagan Cobb; Charlie Black; Ethan Tucker; Drew Leck; Andruw Weeks; Daylin Jantzen; Zaden Dinkel; Timmy hoops; Zach Hoang; Temo Luna-Berumen

Berean Academy did not submit a preseason questionnaire.