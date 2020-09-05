ANDOVER

Head Coach: Ryan Harshaw

Last Year: Third Place at Class 5A State Tournament.

Outlook: With five seniors on board, including the 2018 State Champion, Tiffany Chan, the Trojans have a shot at the individual and team titles in 2020.

Top Returners: Tiffany Chan, Sr.; Alivia Nguyen, Sr.; Olivia Brosch, Sr.; Hope Hilton, Jr.; Katie Henry, Sr.

Schedule: Sept. — 1. at Winfield Country Club; 3 at Augusta Country Club; 15 at Crestview Country Club, Wichita; 16 at Sierra Hills, Wichita; 24 at Auburn Hills, Wichita; 28 at Cherry Oaks, Cheney; 30 at Sims Park, Wichita. Oct. — 6 AVCTL II at Valley Center; 12 – 5A Regionals; 19-20 5A State.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Head Coach: Scott Kincaid

Last Year: 11th at Class 5A State Tournament.

Outlook: Shauna Lee is a front runner to win the Class 5A individual Championship.

Top Returners: Shauna Lee, Sr.; Destiney Wilson, Jr; Chrloe Engle, Jr..

Schedule: Sept. — 1 at Winfield Country Club; 3 at Augusta Country Club; 14 at Wellington; 15 at Crestview Country Club, Wichita; 16 at Sierra Hills, Wichita; 17 at Tex Consolver, Wichita; 24 at Auburn Hills, Wichita; 25 at Hesston; 30 at Sims Park, Wichita. Oct. — 6 AVCTL II at Valley Center; 12 – 5A Regionals; 19-20 5A State.

AUGUSTA

Head Coach: Danny Lundberg

Last Year: Fourth place at 4A Regional; Sarah Price finished tied for 20th at the Class 4A State Tournament.

Outlook: With Sarah Price graduating, the Orioles will rely on a younger group to get them back into state. Alexa Zwifel and Kyra Carrell are two players due for a break out year.

Top Returners: Veronica Blankley, Sr.; Avary Eckert, So.; Kyra Carrell, Jr.; Alexa Zweifel, So.

Schedule: Sept. — 2 at Eureka Country Club; 3 at Augusta Country Club; 15 at Crestview Country Club, Wichita; 16 at Sierra Hills, Wichita; 24 at El Dorado Praire Trails; 25 at Hesston; 28 at Cherry Oaks, Cheney. Oct. — 5 AVCTL at Quail Ridge, Winfield; 12 at Regionals at Wellington; 19-20 at 4A State.

CIRCLE

Head Coach: Brian Henry

Last Year: Third place 4A Regional; Ashtyn Phillips finished tied for 25th at the Class 4A State Tournament.

Top Returners: Madi Michaelis, Sr.; Reagan Strecker, Sr.; Mikayla Phillips, Jr..

Schedule: Sept. — 2 at Eureka Country Club; 3 at Augusta Country Club; 14 at Wellington; 16 at Sierra Hills, Wichita; 24 at El Dorado Praire Trails; 25 at Hesston; 28 at Cherry Oaks, Cheney. Oct. — 5 AVCTL at Quail Ridge, Winfield; 12 at Regionals at Wellington; 19-20 at 4A State.