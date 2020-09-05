Head Coach: Ethan Haworth

Time at Bluestem: Second season (1-8)

Last Year: 1-8, lost to St. Mary’s Colgan 57-0 in Class 2A Week 9.

Offense: Flexbone

Defense: 3-4

Key Players: Tucker Garrison, QB/RB/LB, Jr.; Christian Solis WR/DB, So.; Kendall Keeton, RB/S, Sr.; Landen Wilson, QB/ RB/DB, Jr.; Logan Walden ,WR/DB, Sr.; Kolby Hebb, OL/DL, So.; Michael Harrison, OL/DE, Sr.; Gavin Worrell, OL/ DL, So.; Bob Fiebiger, WR/DB/LB, Jr.

The Bluestem Lions under second year head coach Ethan Haworth are looking for a little consistency heading into the 2020 season.

After going 1-8 a year ago, the Lions will look to lean on their offensive line, led by Michael Harrison to power their offense. Harrison, along with sophomores Gavin Worrell and Kolby Hebb, the O-Line will try to be the balance of an offense that tries to find their identity.

Trying to replace Nic Laidler at quarterback in Haworth’s flexbone offense will be Landen Wilson and Tucker Garrison.

Kendal Keaton will carry the load at running back along with Brody Meyers, a freshman. Logan Walden will see reps at wide receiver.

The defense will have Wilson back at defensive back. The junior received some all-state honorable mentions last season and will be the anchor for the defense.

Improvement in tackling will be big for the Lions as they will finally have players in the same season for multiple years. After churning through coordinators and coaches, the Lions will have some strength for the first time in three years, which is a start for Bluestem.

The addition of former head coaches to the coaching staff will be huge in the longterm effects for the player’s development at Bluestem. Additions of Jesse Hodgson, former South Grey head coach.

The schedule does no favor for the Lions as they open up against Humboldt, a team who won 10 games a year ago and only fell to the eventually state champion, Nemaha Central.

A cross county match up with Douglass in Week 6 may be the Game of the Week between those two. It is a return of a game that had been played regularly before taking a break in 2018.