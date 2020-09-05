Head Coach: Jason Filbeck

Time at Augusta: Seventh Season (31-27)

Last Year: 5-5, lost to Andover Central 45-7 in Class 4A Regional.

Offense: Flexbone

Defense: 4-2-5

Key Players: Ely Wilcox, LB/S, Sr.; Ryan Andrews, FB, Sr.; Duke Lichlyter, Slot/DB, Sr.; Nate Volkman, OG, Sr.; Tyler McConathy, SS/Slot, Sr.; Hunter Anderson, QB, Jr.; Holt Williams, LB, Jr.; Zack Timberlake, OT, Sr.; Jett Hand, WR, Sr.; Kaden McDaniel, FS, So.

Augusta is ready to challenge for the AVCTL-III title. Head coach Jason Filbeck is stock and loaded with one of his best classes yet and many coaches are expected the Orioles to do just that, challenge for the league crown.

Led by junior quarterback, Hunter Anderson, the Orioles return a bunch of starters from a team who went to the Class 4A Regionals since making the quarterfinals in 2005.

Augusta is returning eight players on both sides of the ball and while the offense only averaged 18.6 points per game last season, they are expected to be more explosive as Hunter Anderson comes back for another season under center. He’s complimented in the backfield by Ryan Andrews, the senior fullback.

The front side of the schedule is favorable for the Orioles as they open with two home games but they also close with two on the road, including a game that could be for the league title, at McPherson.

Ely Wilcox leads a strong Augusta defense that came up big when it was needed. It had a goal line stand the playoff win over Coffeyville last season. Hold Williams will be a nice compliment for Wilcox, who is garnering college offers in this offseason. Duke Lichlyter and Kaden McDaniel make a fierce duo in the secondary.

Tyler Kohls will be a hidden gem in the league as many teams struggle to find a kicker. Having the security of being able to kick on most spots on the field could be the difference maker.

Augusta’s offensive line, with Zach Timberlake and Nate Volkman will be the decision of whether or not the offense can move.

If Augusta can deal with the stretches away from Hiller Stadium, the Orioles could see themselves deep in the Class 4A Playoffs.