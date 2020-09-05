Head Coach: Ken Dusenbury

Time at Andover: First season. Sixth overall (42-11 in five seasons at Garden Plain)

Last Year: 3-7, lost to Bishop Carroll 35-7 in the Class 5A Regional.

Offense: Power Gun

Defense: 3-3-5 Stack

Key Players: Max Smith, WR; Ethan Richardson, WR, Sr.; Isiah Maikori, WR/DB, Sr.; Ashton Ngo, QB/LB, Sr.; Avery Fahnestock, OL; Maddox Bogner, OL; AJ Piper, OL; Nick Parker, OL; Dillon Schobourgh, DE, Sr.; Tayton Klein, DB; Chandler Goodnight, LB, Jr.; Josh Sparks, DL

The Andover Trojans are walking into a bit of unknown territory as the 2020 season is set to kick off.

They come in with a new head coach, Ken Dusenbury, and their starting quarterback for the last three seasons, Eli Fahnestock, decided to stick to baseball after a slew of injuries.

So, where does that leave the Trojans? Still with high expectations.

Andover is coming off a 3-7 season where they knocked off Salina Central in the Class 5A playoffs but ultimately fell to Bishop Carroll in Regionals. They return Ashton Ngo at quarterback and his hard nosed approach to offense is the perfect fit for Dusenbury’s Power gun offense. Sophmore Brady Strausz could be fighting for time at QB as well.

The Trojans were in almost every game last season, going 1-5 in games decided by a touchdown or less. They had fourth quarter leads in three of the five losses.

Andover returns a defense that was arguably the best in Class 5A last season. They consistently limited teams whether it was on the ground or through the air. With players like Josh Sparks, Chandler Goodnight, Dillon Schobourgh, and Ngo on the defensive side of things, they return six players that will be instrumental in keeping that level of play up.

While Dusenbury’s teams don’t throw it often, they are loaded in the skills positions. With Isaiah Maikori, Max Smith, Ethan Richardson all ready to help out where ever they may be needed.

There are questions marks as there is no returner at running back for the Trojans and it could be a running back by committee type of season until someone shows who’s best.

Who will replace David Kemp at kicker is a big question.

First home game of the season for the Trojans is vs. Arkansas City in Week 2.