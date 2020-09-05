Head Coach: Derek Tuttle

Time at Andover Central: Second season (11-2).

Last Year: 11-2, lost to Bishop Meige 61-7 in Class 4A State Championship Game.

Offense: Multiple spread

Defense: 4-2-5

Key Players: Landon Coy, OL/DL, Sr.; Kyle Kohman, WR/DE, Sr.; Kyren Parrott, LB/KR/PR, Sr.; Jacob Rees, RB/LB, Sr.; Kamden Wilson, TE/DE, Jr.; Drew Daniels, OL/DL, Jr.; Davin Simms, WR, Sr.

In Derek Tuttle’s first season as the head coach of the Jaguars, he took them right next to the mountain top. What is he supposed to do in his second year? That’s the question being asked.

The Jaguars lost a host of seniors that helped them go 11-2 last season, with an appearance in the Class 4A State Championship game. This season, while they may not be as flashy, they should be a tough out once again.

Chase White assumes the role at quarterback, a position he possessed as a sophomore. White can lead this team and he’ll have Jacob Rees with him to carry the backfield. Rees ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns last season as the leading rusher for the Jaguars.

White, who played five games as the starter in 2018 through for 582 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, as a junior, White went 9-of-12 for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars added transfer Davin Simms to their roster in the offseason. The transfer from Derby plays wide receive and holds offers from numerous schools.

The strength for the Jaguars may be their offensive line, led by Drew Daniels. The 6-2, 235 linemen was an honorable mention All-State player. Landon Coy will provide some strength on the line as well.

On the defensive side, there is no replacing a player like Trey DeGarmo, but the Jaguars will have talent. Kyren Parrott will return at linebacker and Rees will step in and do some at LB as well. Bronx Wood, Kamden Wilson, Kyle Kohman will lead the Jags defensive line.

Andover Central will have to find someone to step in and replace Blake Robison who handled all the kicking duties last season. He’s playing football at Peru State.White handled some duties last year for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars open up their new Jaguar Stadium on Sept. 18 against Salina Central.