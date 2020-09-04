With COVID-19 limiting attendance throughout the state, many schools have dipped into their savings or used booster clubs to purchase streaming packages and camera set ups. So, most games will be available online.

If the games are on the NFHS Network, they require a subscription, which $10.99 a month or $69.99 annually. It has Video on Demand services, so you can go back and re-watch those streamed games.

Here is how you can watch each week 1 game:

Andale at Rose Hill: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/rose-hill-high-school-rose-hill-ks/gam31033993b2

Andover at Maize: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/maize-high-school-maize-ks/gamfb77da5e6a

Andover Central at Newton: https://www.facebook.com/GoRailers/

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills: Not streaming

Circle at Chanute: unavailable

Coffeyville at Augusta: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/augusta-high-school-augusta-ks/gam815ecdd62e

Douglass at Remington: ($) https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/remington-high-school-whitewater-ks/gam7a1d927bfb

Humboldt at Bluestem: unavailable

Independence at El Dorado: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKO2i_GVnqA&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=ElDoradoHigh