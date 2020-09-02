EMMA BAILEY, WEST FRANKLIN

Class 3A had a load of talented freshmen last year and Bailey was right up there among the best of them. She captured Flint Hills League and Class 3A regional titles, leading the Falcons to team titles at both meets. She then finished ninth at the Class 3A state meet and posted a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 16 seconds.

TAYLOR BRIGGS, CHAPMAN

Briggs is one state title away from becoming just the fifth girl in state history to capture four state cross country titles. Briggs has never lost a state race and claimed her third straight Class 4A state title last year in dominating fashion, beating runner-up Grace Hanson of KC Piper by 30 seconds in 19:00.05. With another title this fall, Briggs would become the first girls since Blue Valley Northwest’s Laura Roxberg from 2004-07 and the only runner to accomplish in Class 4A.

MARIAH FARMER, SILVER LAKE

Farmer enjoyed a fabulous freshman season for the Eagles, instantly becoming the team leader. She set Silver Lake’s 5K school record for girls with a time of 19 minutes,:55 second and captured Mid-East League and Class 3A regional titles. In her first state appearance, Farmer finished sixth in 20:26.2, second-best among underclassmen and helping the Eagles to a fifth-place team finish.

OONA NELSON, SEABURY

The younger sister of 2019 Class 2A state boys champion Henry Nelson, Oona Nelson went a long way toward making a name for herself last year as a freshman. She posted a season-best time of 19 minutes, 34 seconds in winning the Barstow (Mo.) Invitational and was a runner-up finisher at her Class 2A meet. In her first state appearance, Nelson took sixth in Class 2A with a 20:05.26.

MACY SMITH, OLPE

A three-time Lyon County League champion, Smith enjoyed her best state finish in three appearances at the Class 1A state meet. After not placing in the top 20 her first two trips, Smith took a major step forward in 2019 with a third-place finish. Her time of 20 minutes, 10.50 seconds her state best. Smith is a dual-sport athlete in the fall, also helping the Eagle volleyball team to the Class 1A state tournament the past two seasons.

RILEY SMITH, BALDWIN

A key member of Baldwin’s Class 4A state championship team in 2018 as a freshman, Smith emerged as the team leader last year, leading the Bulldogs to a runner-up state finish. She posted a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 32 seconds to take third at the Frontier League meet and then followed with a fourth-place finish at regionals and sixth-place finish at state. During the regular season, she won the Sabetha Invitational

ELLE WILLIAMS, DONIPHAN WEST

After placing 15th at the Class 2A state meet in 2018 as a freshman, Williams flourished in the Mustangs’ move to Class 1A. Williams placed fourth at the state meet in 20 minutes, 32.79 seconds and led the Mustangs to the team state championship in a race where four points separated the top-three teams. Williams also took third at regionals and was runner-up at the Twin Valley League meet.