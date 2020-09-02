First, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce were taken care of during the offseason.

Now, the Chiefs are ensuring that the duo charged with overseeing those players and their teammates will also stick around long-term.

The Chiefs are finalizing six-year contract extensions for general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid that would keep the pair in Kansas City through the 2025 season, the NFL Network reports. Financial terms of the deals were not reported.

Reid said Tuesday there was "nothing done on the contract right this minute," but he offered insight into the attraction to prolong his stay.

"If it happens that way, I'd love that obviously. I love Kansas City," Reid said. "And the people -- our fans are phenomenal. Our ownership is phenomenal. Clark (Hunt) does it the right way. I've been blessed to be around Mark (Donovan) and Brett Veach, Rick Burkholder, Ted Crews. These are all people I knew before I got here. It's a good situation. We're all willing to work. That's what I don't want to be lost in all that talk. People are willing to work. That's so important, I think, to the organization. If you're going to be a good organization more than one year, you've got to keep putting (the work) in each year."

Reid holds a 77-35 record (.688) since becoming the Chiefs' head coach in 2013. His track record of success with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was 130-93-1, followed him to Kansas City.

Under the 62-year-old Reid's guidance, the Chiefs have made the postseason in six of the last seven seasons, including winning the AFC West for four straight seasons and culminating last season with a championship in Super Bowl LIV.

Reid's dominance over the AFC West has been astounding. He has swept the Chiefs' three division opponents the past two seasons and now has nine straight wins over the Denver Broncos.

In his 21 years as an NFL head coach, Reid holds a 207-128-1 overall record and ranks seventh on the league's all-time list for wins by head coaches.

Since the 42-year-old Veach took over as general manager in 2017, succeeding John Dorsey, he's helped build a championship roster with savvy drafts, key trades and shrewd free-agent signings. In 2019, Veach orchestrated the trade for Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and brought in All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs general manager also gave All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill a contract extension last year.

Veach's best work, though, occurred this year, during the 2020 offseason.

Against salary cap restraints, Veach orchestrated an offseason headlined by a 10-year contract extension with Mahomes, a new four-year contract for Jones and a four-year extension for Kelce. Veach also brought back several notable contributors from the team's championship roster, including receivers Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and defensive lineman Mike Pennel.

Navigating the salary cap had looked like a daunting obstacle on the heels of winning the Lombardi Trophy. But the structure of the contracts for Mahomes and Jones, in particular, allowed for flexibility in the short-term, preserving key pieces for a team trying to become the NFL's first repeat champion in 16 years.

"My dawg Veach deserves it," Jones posted on Twitter after the report of the contract extensions for Veach and Reid surfaced Monday evening.

While the Chiefs' stars headlined their Super Bowl run, Veach supplemented their roster with mid-season additions that proved pivotal. Pennel shored up the run defense, a glaring need that became apparent in the opening month last fall.

And after multiple season-ending injuries along the Chiefs' defensive line, Veach added veteran Terrell Suggs.

"He's done an amazing job over last three years of taking a really good roster and turning it into a championship roster," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday. "And I think it's a roster now that's going to have a chance for multiple years to be a contender for the Super Bowl. "