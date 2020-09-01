AUGUSTA — Augusta honored 12 seniors before the start of its home opener, and the seniors would go out with a bang after shutting out Wichita Classical School, 3-0, earning them its first win of the year.

While the Saints drop to 0-2 and being held scoreless for the second week in a row.

In the first 20 minutes in the first half, it was a defensive match. Augusta was finally on board after Payton Ball scored off Braydon Wilcox’s assist in the 24th minute.

Kaeden Kearney followed up with Augusta’s second goal three minutes later.

The Saints had their fair-share scoring opportunities but could not follow through. One of the reason was due to the protection of senior goalkeeper Kyle Allman, who recorded four saves in the first half.

"Technically, he’s very gifted as a goalkeeper and we’re happy to have him," Augusta Dusty Buell said. "He kind of anchors our team back there and we know its going to take a good shot. It’s going to take a one-on-one or a blown assignment by them to score. There’s nothing going to get by them that’s going to be a routine save. "

Despite the 2-0 lead in the first half, Buell was not all the way please by the intensity level by his Orioles.

"Our defense lacked a little bit of intensity in that first half," Buell said. "They had opportunities and our big cat back there in the goal saved our butts for a little bit. But I think in the second half I think everyone collectively raised their energy, raise their level of plays and I was very happy the way we played in the second half."

After the lead, things got scrappy on the fields. Four yellow cards were called the whole game, two from both sides. While Buell appreciated his players getting more edgy, he did not want an of his guys to cross the line.

"We’ve lost our heads a couple times but I want my guys on that edge. I want them to be one play away from going after somebody. We’re playing with a chip on our shoulders and we’re ahead, and people are coming after us. They’re coming at us from behind. The’re making plays and doing stuff off the ball and I think it got out of hand at least a couple times. We’re going to fix that because that’s not who we are and that’s not the team we are, but in terms of just playing with extreme intensity and lazer focus , we’re going to do that. "

Augusta was able to score one more goal late in the second half before closing out the match against the Saints. The Orioles will now focus on Winfield High School and Buell wants his players to improve on his pass plays.

"I think at Winfield I want to see more passes to feet," Buell said. "I want to build with simple balls and play with those long balls whenever we have them."

Augusta at Winfield match is set for Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

Classical 0;0 - 0

Augusta 2;1; - 3