Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Aug 29, 2020 at 10:51 AM


NOTE: Schedules subject to change due to COVID-19; updated as of Aug. 29


CLASS 6A


BLUE VALLEY


Allen Terrell


8-4


TBD, Season suspended


BLUE VALLEY NORTH


Andy Sims


5-6


TBD, Season suspended


BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST


Clint Rider


2-7


TBD, season suspended


BLUE VALLEY WEST


Josh Koerkenmeier


7-4


TBD, season suspended


CAMPUS


Jamie Cruce


1-8


S04 at Salina Central


S11 Maize


S18 at Salina South


S25 at Maize South


O02 Andover


O09 Derby


O16 at Hutchinson


O23 Newton


DERBY


Brandon Clark


13-0


S04 at Mill Valley


S11 at Newton


S18 at Carroll


S25 Salina South


O02 Hutchinson


O09 at Campus


O16 at Maize


O23 Maize South


DODGE CITY


Dave Foster


9-1


S04 Kapaun


S11 at Liberal


S18 Garden City


S25 at Carroll


O02 Great Bend


O09 at Hays


O16 Open


O23 at Ulysses


FREE STATE


Kevin Stewart


8-2


S04 DeSoto


S11 Lincoln Prep, Mo.


S18 at Lawrence


S25 at Lee’s Summit North, Mo.


O02 at Mill Valley


O09 at Carroll


O15 Open


O23 Lawrence


GARDEN CITY


Brian Hill


2-7


S04 at Manhattan


S11 Hutchinson


S18 at Dodge City


S25 Hays


O02 at Liberal


O09 at Kapaun


O16 Ulysses


O23 Great Bend


GARDNER-EDGERTON


Ryan Cornelsen


8-2


TBD, season suspended


JUNCTION CITY


Randall Zimmerman


8-3


S03 at Carroll


S11 Manhattan


S18 Seaman


S25 at Washburn Rural


O01 at Topeka West


O09 Topeka High


O16 Emporia


O22 at Highland Park


KC HARMON


Steven Jackson


2-7


Canceled season


KC WYANDOTTE


Michael Lockett


4-5


Canceled season


LAWRENCE


Steve Rampy


8-2


S04 Shawnee Heights


S11 Open


S18 Free State


S25 Mill Valley


O02 Carroll


O09 at Aquinas


O16 Olathe North


O23 at Free State


MANHATTAN


Joe Schartz


9-2


S04 Garden City


S11 at Junction City


S18 at Highland Park


S25 Topeka High


O02 at Seaman


O09 at Washburn Rural


O16 Topeka West


O23 Emporia


OLATHE EAST


Courtney Porter


7-3


TBD, season suspended


OLATHE NORTH


Chris McCartney


10-3


TBD, season suspended


OLATHE NORTHWEST


Aaron Hafner


1-8


TBD, season suspended


OLATHE SOUTH


Craig Lewis


2-7


TBD, season suspended


OLATHE WEST


TJ O’Neil


6-4


TBD, season suspended


SM EAST


Justin Hoover


2-7


TBD, season suspended


SM NORTH


Andrew Walter


0-9


TBD, season suspended


SM NORTHWEST


Bo Black


7-3


TBD, season suspended


SM SOUTH


Brett Oberzan


2-7


TBD, season suspended


SM WEST


Tim Callaghan


2-7


TBD, season suspended


TOPEKA HIGH


Carlos Kelly


10-2


S03 Open


S11 Washburn Rural


S18 at Emporia


S25 at Manhattan


O02 Highland Park


O09 at Junction City


O15 Seaman


O23 at Topeka West


WASHBURN RURAL


Steve Buhler


3-6


S04 at Seaman


S11 at Topeka High


S18 Pittsburg


S25 Junction City


O02 at Emporia


O09 Manhattan


O16 at Highland Park


O23 Open


WICHITA EAST


Ene Akpan


5-4


Season canceled


WICHITA NORTH


Quinton Burgess


0-9


Season canceled


WICHITA SOUTH


Russ Wells


6-3


Season canceled


WICHITA SOUTHEAST


Taylor Counts


3-6


Season canceled


WICHITA WEST


Adam Rosentiel


6-4


Season canceled


CLASS 5A


ANDOVER


Ken Dusenbury


3-7


S04 at Maize


S11 Arkansas City


S18 Salina Central


S25 at Eisenhower


O02 at Campus


O09 Valley Center


O16 at Andover Central


O23 Goddard


AQUINAS


Randy Dreiling


10-1


TBD, season suspended


BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST


Anthony Orrick


3-8


TBD, season suspended


CARROLL


Dusty Trail


8-3


S04 Junction City


S11 Kapaun


S18 Derby


S25 Dodge City


O02 at Lawrence


O09 Free State


O16 at Miege


O23 Aquinas


DESOTO


Brian King


10-1


S04 at Free State


S11 Mill Valley


S18 Basehor-Linwood


S25 at Lansing


O02 Spring Hill


O09 at Shawnee Heights


O16 at Leavenworth


O23 Kearney, Mo.


EISENHOWER


Darrin Fisher


5-4


S03 Hays


S11 Salina Central


S18 at Andover Central


S25 Andover


O02 at Goddard


O09 Arkansas City


O16 at Great Bend


O23 Valley Center


EMPORIA


Corby Milleson


6-4


S04 Hayden


S10 at Topeka West


S18 Topeka High


S25 at Highland Park


O02 Washburn Rural


O09 Seaman


O16 at Junction City


O23 at Manhattan


GODDARD


Tommy Beason


4-6


S04 Buhler


S11 at Valley Center


S18 Arkansas City


S25 at Andover Central


O02 Eisenhower


O09 at Newton


O16 Salina Central


O23 at Andover


HAYS


Tony Crough


4-6


S03 at Eisenhower


S11 at Great Bend


S18 Liberal


S25 at Garden City


O02 Abilene


O09 Dodge City


O16 at Maize South


O23 Kapaun


HIGHLAND PARK


Mike Foristiere


0-9


S04 Open


S11 at Atchison


S18 Manhattan


S25 Emporia


O02 at Topeka High


O09 at Topeka West


O16 Washburn Rural


O22 Junction City


HUTCHINSON


Mike Vernon


2-7


S04 at Valley Center


S11 at Garden City


S18 Maize South


S25 Newton


O02 at Derby


O09 at Salina South


O16 Campus


O23 Maize


KC SCHLAGLE


Taylor Wallace Jr.


5-4


Canceled season


KC SUMNER


Andrew Wright


3-6


Canceled season


KC TURNER


Stephen Franklin


0-9


S04 Open


S11 at Lansing


S18 at Atchison


S25 at Basehor-Linwood


O02 at Atchison


O09 at Leavenworth


O16 at Pittsburg


O23 at Shawnee Heights


KC WASHINGTON


Camron Smith


6-3


Canceled season


KAPAUN


Weston Schartz


2-7


S04 at Dodge City


S11 at Carroll


S17 Open


S25 at Great Bend


O02 Pittsburg


O09 Garden City


O16 Liberal


O23 at Hays


LEAVENWORTH


Sean Sachen


3-6


S04 Open


S11 at Basehor-Linwood


S18 KC Piper


S25 Shawnee Heights


O02 Lansing


O09 KC Turner


O16 DeSoto


O23 at Atchison


LIBERAL


Jason Dunlap


2-7


S04 at Goodland


S11 Dodge City


S18 at Hays


S25 Open


O02 Garden City


O09 at Great Bend


O16 at Kapaun


O23 Open


MAIZE


Gary Guzman


10-2


S04 Andover


S11 at Campus


S18 Newton


S25 at Arkansas City


O02 Salina South


O09 at Maize South


O16 Derby


O23 at Hutchinson


MAIZE SOUTH


Brent Pfeifer


10-1


S04 Great Bend


S11 at Salina South


S18 at Hutchinson


S25 Campus


O02 at Newton


O09 Maize


O16 Hays


O23 at Derby


MILL VALLEY


Joel Applebee


10-3


S04 Derby


S11 at DeSoto


S17 Bentonville, Ark.


S25 at Lawrence


O02 Free State


O09 at Olathe West


O16 Olathe East


O23 at SM North


NEWTON


Chris Jaax


3-6


S04 Andover Central


S11 Derby


S18 at Maize


S25 at Hutchinson


O02 Maize South


O09 Goddard


O16 at Salina South


O23 at Campus


PITTSBURG


Tom Nickelson


4-5


S04 Labette County


S11 at Chanute


S18 at Washburn Rural


S25 Fort Scott


O02 at Kapaun


O09 Lansing


O16 KC Turner


O23 at Basehor-Linwood


SALINA CENTRAL


Mark Sandbo


5-4


S04 Campus


S11 at Eisenhower


S18 at Andover


S25 Valley Center


O02 Arkansas City


O09 at Andover Central


O16 at Goddard


O23 Salina South


SALINA SOUTH


Sam Sellers


2-7


S04 at McPherson


S11 Maize South


S18 Campus


S25 at Derby


O02 at Maize


O09 Hutchinson


O16 Newton


O23 at Salina Central


SEAMAN


Glenn O’Neil


2-7


S04 Washburn Rural


S11 Hayden


S18 at Junction City


S25 Topeka West


O02 Manhattan


O09 at Emporia


O15 at Topeka High


O23 Open


SHAWNEE HEIGHTS


Jason Swift


5-5


S04 at Lawrence


S11 Bonner Springs


S18 at Lansing


S25 at Leavenworth


O02 Basehor-Linwood


O09 DeSoto


O16 Blue Valley Southwest


O23 KC Turner


SPRING HILL


Jason Feeback


5-5


S04 at Louisburg


S11 Paola


S18 Ottawa


S25 at Bonner Springs


O02 at DeSoto


O09 Tonganoxie


O16 at KC Piper


O23 Eudora


TOPEKA WEST


Ryan Kelly


1-8


S04 Open


S10 Emporia


S18 at Hayden


S25 at Seaman


O01 Junction City


O09 Highland Park


O16 at Manhattan


O23 Topeka High


VALLEY CENTER


Scott L’Ecuyer


2-7


S04 Hutchinson


S11 Goddard


S18 Coffeyville


S25 at Salina Central


O02 Andover Central


O09 at Andover


O16 at Arkansas City


O23 at Eisenhower


WICHITA HEIGHTS


Dominick Dingle


3-6


Canceled season


WICHITA NORTHWEST


Steve Martin


12-1


Canceled season


CLASS 4A


ABILENE


Brad Nicks


0-9


S04 at Clay Center


S11 Concordia


S18 Chapman


S26 at KC Christ Prep


O02 at Hays


O09 Ulysses


O16 Augusta


O23 at Wamego


ANDOVER CENTRAL


Derek Tuttle


11-2


S04 at Newton


S11 at Buhler


S18 Eisenhower


S25 Goddard


O02 at Valley Center


O09 Salina Central


O16 Andover


O23 at Arkansas City


ARKANSAS CITY


Jon Wiemers


4-7


S04 Winfield


S11 at Andover


S18 at Goddard


S25 Maize


O02 at Salina Central


O09 at Eisenhower


O16 Valley Center


O23 Andover Central


ATCHISON


Jim Smith


3-6


S04 St. Joseph Lafayette, Mo.


S11 Highland Park


S18 KC Turner


S25 at Wamego


O02 KC Turner


O09 Basehor-Linwood


O16 Open


O23 Leavenworth


AUGUSTA


Jason Filbeck


5-5


S04 Coffeyville


S11 El Dorado


S18 at Circle


S25 at Rose Hill


O02 Buhler


O09 Winfield


O16 at Abilene


O23 at McPherson


BASEHOR-LINWOOD


Rod Stallbaumer


5-4


S04 Tonganoxie


S11 Leavenworth


S18 at DeSoto


S25 KC Turner


O02 at Shawnee Heights


O09 at Atchison


O16 at Lansing


O23 Pittsburg


BONNER SPRINGS


David Blazevic


7-3


S04 at Paola


S11 at Eudora


S18 at Spring Hill


S25 at Tonganoxie


O02 at Ottawa


O09 at KC Piper


O16 at Shawnee Heights


O23 at Baldwin


BUHLER


Steve Warner


8-3


S04 at Goddard


S11 Andover Central


S18 Winfield


S25 at El Dorado


O02 at Augusta


O09 McPherson


O16 Wellington


O23 at Circle


CHANUTE


Clete Frazell


9-2


S04 Circle


S11 Pittsburg


S18 Jefferson West


S25 at Ulysses


O02 at Independence


O09 Fort Scott


O16 at Coffeyville


O23 at Labette County


CIRCLE


Logan Clothier


1-8


S04 at Chanute


S11 McPherson


S18 Augusta


S25 at Mulvane


O02 at Winfield


O09 Independence


O16 at El Dorado


O23 Buhler


COFFEYVILLE


Deonta Wade


2-7


S04 at Augusta


S11 Columbus


S18 at Valley Center


S25 Independence


O02 Mulvane


O09 Labette County


O16 Chanute


O23 at Fort Scott


EL DORADO


Wes Bell


2-7


S04 Independence


S11 at Augusta


S18 at Labette County


S25 Buhler


O02 at McPherson


O09 Wellington


O16 Circle


O23 at Winfield


EUDORA


Sean Hayden


3-6


S04 at Baldwin


S11 KC Piper


S18 Bonner Springs


S25 at Tonganoxie


O02 Louisburg


O09 at Ottawa


O16 Paola


O23 at Spring Hill


FORT SCOTT


Bo Graham


1-8


S04 Lee’s Summit Christian, Mo.


S11 Independence


S18 at Independence


S25 at Pittsburg


O02 at Labette County


O09 Chanute


O16 at Wamego


O23 Coffeyville


GREAT BEND


Erin Beck


5-5


S04 at Maize South


S11 Hays


S18 at McPherson


S25 Kapaun


O02 at Dodge City


O09 Liberal


O16 Eisenhower


O23 at Garden City


INDEPENDENCE


John Black


2-7


S04 at El Dorado


S11 at Fort Scott


S18 Fort Scott


S25 at Coffeyville


O02 Chanute


O09 at Circle


O16 at Labette County


O23 Rose Hill


KC PIPER


Rick Pollard


4-6


S04 at Ottawa


S11 at Eudora


S18 at Leavenworth


S25 at Louisburg


O02 at Tonganoxie


O09 at Paola


O16 at Spring Hill


O23 at Bonner Springs


LABETTE COUNTY


Sean Price


3-6


S04 at Pittsburg


S11 at Winfield


S18 El Dorado


S25 at Wellington


O02 at Fort Scott


O09 Coffeyville


O16 Independence


O23 Chanute


LANSING


Dylan Brown


4-5


S04 Lincoln Prep, Mo.


S11 KC Turner


S18 Shawnee Heights


S25 DeSoto


O02 at Leavenworth


O09 at Pittsburg


O16 Basehor-Linwood


O23 Platte County, Mo.


LOUISBURG


Robert Ebenstein


6-4


S04 Spring Hill


S11 at Tonganoxie


S18 Baldwin


S25 KC Piper


O02 at Eudora


O09 Bonner Springs


O16 Ottawa


O23 at Paola


MCPHERSON


Jace Pavlovich


11-1


S04 Salina South


S11 at Circle


S18 Great Bend


S25 at Winfield


O02 El Dorado


O09 at Buhler


O16 at Mulvane


O23 Augusta


MIEGE


Jon Holmes


11-2


TBD, season suspended


MULVANE


Daniel Myears


5-5


S04 Wichita Collegiate


S11 at Andale


S18 Clearwater


S25 Circle


O02 at Coffeyville


O09 at Rose Hill


O16 McPherson


O23 at Wellington


OTTAWA


Rob Hedrick


1-8


S04 KC Piper


S11 Baldwin


S18 at Spring Hill


S25 Paola


O02 Bonner Springs


O09 Eudora


O16 at Louisburg


O23 Tonganoxie


PAOLA


Mike Dumpert


11-1


S04 Bonner Springs


S11 at Spring Hill


S18 Tonganoxie


S25 at Ottawa


O02 Wamego


O09 KC Piper


O16 at Eudora


O23 Louisburg


ROSE HILL


Lee Weber


3-6


S04 Andale


S11 at Clearwater


S18 at Wichita Collegiate


S25 Augusta


O02 at Wellington


O09 Mulvane


O16 Winfield


O23 at Independence


ST. JAMES ACADEMY


Tom Radke


5-5


TBD, season suspended


TONGANOXIE


Al Troyer


10-1


S04 at Basehor-Linwood


S11 Louisburg


S18 Paola


S25 at Eudora


O02 KC Piper


O09 at Spring HIll


O16 Bonner Springs


O23 at Ottawa


ULYSSES


Rick Cue


5-4


S04 at Scott City


S11 at Hugoton


S18 Colby


S25 Chanute


O02 Borger, Texas


O09 at Abilene


O16 at Garden City


O23 Dodge City


WAMEGO


Weston Moody


6-3


S04 at Concordia


S11 at Marysville


S18 Clay Center


S25 Atchison


O02 at Paola


O09 Open


O16 Fort Scott


O23 Abilene


WELLINGTON


Zane Aguilar


2-7


S04 Clearwater


S11 at Wichita Collegiate


S18 at Andale


S25 Labette County


O02 Rose Hill


O09 at El Dorado


O16 at Buhler


O23 Mulvane


WINFIELD


Linn Hibbs


6-4


S04 at Arkansas City


S11 Labette County


S18 at Buhler


S25 McPherson


O02 Circle


O09 at Augusta


O16 at Rose Hill


O23 El Dorado


CLASS 3A


ANDALE


Dylan Schmidt


13-0


District 7


S04 at Rose Hill


S11 Mulvane


S18 Wellington


S25 at Halstead


O02 Hesston


O09 at Wichita Trinity


O16 Clearwater


O23 at Wichita Collegiate


ANDERSON COUNTY


Logan Pegram


4-5


District 2


S04 Parsons


S11 Wellsville


S18 at Santa Fe Trail


S25 at Girard


O02 Iola


O09 at Frontenac


O16 at Burlington


O23 Prairie View


BALDWIN


David Bowen


0-9


District 3


S04 at Eudora


S11 at Ottawa


S18 Louisburg


S25 Hayden


O02 Perry-Lecompton


O09 at KC Ward


O16 at Santa Fe Trail


O23 Osawatomie


BAXTER SPRINGS


Matt Mims


0-9


District 1


S04 Riverton


S11 at Girard


S18 Jayhawk-Linn


S24 Columbus


O02 Parsons


O09 Cherryvale


O16 at Caney Valley


O23 Galena


BURLINGTON


John Petrie


5-4


District 2


S04 at Wellsville


S11 Santa Fe Trail


S18 Osawatomie


S25 at Prairie View


O02 Frontenac


O09 at Girard


O16 Anderson County


O23 at Iola


CANEY VALLEY


Criss Davis


5-4


District 1


S04 at Fredonia


S11 at Neodesha


S18 Erie


S25 Cherryvale


O02 Galena


O09 at Parsons


O16 at Baxter Springs


O23 Columbus


CHAPMAN


Kurt Webster


2-7


District 5


S04 at Sabetha


S11 Holton


S18 at Abilene


S25 at Marysville


O02 Riley County


O09 Clay Center


O16 Council Grove


O23 at Concordia


CHENEY


Shelby Wehrman


9-3


District 8


S04 Kingman


S11 at Belle Plaine


S18 at Garden Plain


S25 Hugoton


O02 Pratt


O09 at Holcomb


O16 at Nickerson


O23 Larned


CHERRYVALE


Travis Young


5-4


District 1


S04 Erie


S11 at Bluestem


S18 Fredonia


S25 at Caney Valley


O02 at Columbus


O09 Baxter Springs


O16 at Galena


O23 Parsons


CLAY CENTER


Marc Henry


3-6


District 5


S04 Abilene


S11 at Jefferson West


S18 at Wamego


S25 Riley County


O02 Concordia


O09 at Chapman


O16 Marysville


O23 at Council Grove


CLEARWATER


Jeremy Scheufler


7-3


District 7


S04 at Wellington


S11 Rose Hill


S18 at Mulvane


S25 Wichita Trinity


O02 at Halstead


O09 Wichita Collegiate


O16 at Andale


O23 Hesston


COLBY


Rees McKinney


9-1


District 6


S04 at Hugoton


S11 Cimarron


S18 at Ulysses


S25 at Smoky Valley


O02 Southeast-Saline


O09 Russell


O16 at Scott City


O23 Goodland


COLUMBUS


Blake Burns


8-2


District 1


S04 Frontenac


S11 at Coffeyville


S18 Girard


S24 at Baxter Springs


O02 Cherryvale


O09 at Galena


O16 Parsons


O23 at Caney Valley


CONCORDIA


Jordan Echer


5-5


District 5


S04 Wamego


S11 at Abilene


S18 at Beloit


S25 Council Grove


O02 at Clay Center


O09 at Marysville


O16 Riley County


O23 Chapman


COUNCIL GROVE


Butch Hayes


2-7


District 5


S04 Northern Heights


S11 at Osage City


S18 West Franklin


S25 at Concordia


O02 Marysville


O09 at Riley County


O16 at Chapman


O23 Clay Center


FRONTENAC


Mark Smith


10-1


District 2


S04 at Columbus


S11 Coweta, Okla.


S18 Colgan


S25 at Iola


O02 at Burlington


O09 Anderson County


O16 at Prairie View


O23 Girard


GALENA


Beau Sarwinski


6-4


District 1


S04 at Commerce, Okla.


S11 at Colgan


S18 at Riverton


S25 Parsons


O02 at Caney Valley


O09 Columbus


O16 Cherryvale


O23 Baxter Springs


GIRARD


Neal Philpott


4-5


District 2


S03 at Colgan


S11 Baxter Springs


S18 at Columbus


S25 Anderson County


O02 Prairie View


O09 Burlington


O16 at Iola


O23 at Frontenac


GOODLAND


Chase Topliff


1-8


District 6


S04 Liberal


S11 Bridgeport, Neb.


S18 Lakin


S25 at Scott City


O02 Smoky Valley


O09 at Southeast-Saline


O16 Russell


O23 at Colby


HALSTEAD


Jason Grider


8-1


District 7


S04 at Smoky Valley


S11 at Nickerson


S18 at Hoisington


S25 Andale


O02 Clearwater


O09 at Hesston


O16 Wichita Collegiate


O23 at Wichita Trinty


HAYDEN


Bill Arnold


10-2


District 3


S04 at Emporia


S11 at Seaman


S18 Topeka West


S25 at Baldwin


O02 Osawatomie


O09 Santa Fe Trail


O16 Perry-Lecompton


O23 at KC Ward


HESSTON


Tyson Bauerle


7-2


District 7


S04 Haven


S11 Hillsboro


S18 at Pratt


S25 Wichita Collegiate


O02 at Andale


O09 Halstead


O16 at Wichita Trinity


O23 at Clearwater


HIAWATHA


Michael Downard


1-8


District 4


S04 Troy


S11 at Perry-Lecompton


S18 Riverside


S25 Rock Creek


O02 at Jefferson West


O09 Holton


O16 at Royal Valley


O23 Sabetha


HOLCOMB


Kent Teeter


4-5


District 8


S04 at Cimarron


S11 Scott City


S18 at Southwestern Heights


S25 at Nickerson


O02 Larned


O09 Cheney


O16 at Pratt


O23 Hugoton


HOLTON


Brooks Barta


7-3


District 4


S04 at Nemaha Central


S11 at Chapman


S18 Perry-Lecompton


S25 Sabetha


O02 Royal Valley


O09 at Hiawatha


O16 Rock Creek


O23 at Jefferson West


HUGOTON


Nick O’Loughlin


4-5


District 8


S04 Colby


S11 Ulysses


S18 at Guymon, Okla.


S25 at Cheney


O02 Nickerson


O09 at Pratt


O16 Larned


O23 at Holcomb


IOLA


David Daugharthy


2-7


District 2


S04 at Osawatomie


S11 Parsons


S18 at Wellsville


S25 Frontenac


O02 at Anderson County


O09 Prairie View


O16 Girard


O23 Burlington


JEFFERSON WEST


Steve Johnson


8-2


District 4


S04 Perry-Lecompton


S11 Clay Center


S18 at Chanute


S25 at Royal Valley


O02 Hiawatha


O09 at Rock Creek


O16 at Sabetha


O23 Holton


KC WARD


Greg Duggins


0-9


District 3


S04 Open


S11 at McLouth


S18 University Academy, Mo.


S25 at Perry-Lecompton


O02 at Santa Fe Trail


O09 Baldwin


O16 at Osawatomie


O23 Hayden


LARNED


Tad Remy


4-5


District 8


S04 Lyons


S11 Hoisington


S18 at Haven


S25 Pratt


O02 at Holcomb


O09 Nickerson


O16 at Hugoton


O23 at Cheney


MARYSVILLE


Dustin Heuer


7-2


District 5


S04 Valley Heights


S11 Wamego


S18 at Rock Creek


S25 Chapman


O02 at Council Grove


O09 Concordia


O16 at Clay Center


O23 at Riley County


NICKERSON


John Wellman


4-5


District 8


S04 Hillsboro


S11 at Halstead


S18 at Lyons


S25 Holcomb


O02 at Hugoton


O09 at Larned


O16 Cheney


O23 Pratt


OSAWATOMIE


Rod Madden


2-7


District 3


S04 Iola


S11 at Prairie View


S18 at Burlington


S25 Santa Fe Trail


O02 at Hayden


O09 at Perry-Lecompton


O16 KC Ward


O23 at Baldwin


PARSONS


Jeff Schibi


2-7


District 1


S04 at Anderson County


S11 at Iola


S18 Prairie View


S25 Galena


O02 Baxter Springs


O09 Caney Valley


O16 at Columbus


O23 at Cherryvale


PERRY-LECOMPTON


Mike Paramore


9-4


District 3


S04 at Jefferson West


S11 Hiawatha


S18 at Holton


S25 KC Ward


O02 at Baldwin


O09 Osawatomie


O16 at Hayden


O23 Santa Fe Trail


PRAIRIE VIEW


Kyle Littrell


10-1


District 2


S04 at Santa Fe Trail


S11 Osawatomie


S18 at Parsons


S25 Burlington


O02 at Girard


O09 at Iola


O16 Frontenac


O23 at Anderson County


PRATT


Brent Hoelting


2-7


District 8


S04 at Hoisington


S11 Lyons


S18 Hesston


S25 at Larned


O02 at Cheney


O09 Hugoton


O16 Holcomb


O23 at Nickerson


RILEY COUNTY


Steve Wagner


9-3


District 5


S04 at St. Marys


S11 Minneapolis


S18 Silver Lake


S25 at Clay Center


O02 at Chapman


O09 Council Grove


O16 at Concordia


O23 Marysville


ROCK CREEK


Shane Sieben


3-6


District 4


S04 at Silver Lake


S11 at Rossville


S18 Marysville


S25 at Hiawatha


O02 at Sabetha


O09 Jefferson West


O16 at Holton


O23 Royal Valley


ROYAL VALLEY


Jake Lott


1-8


District 4


S04 Open


S11 Open


S19 at KC Christ Prep


S25 Jefferson West


O02 at Holton


O09 Sabetha


O16 Hiawatha


O23 at Rock Creek


RUSSELL


Otis Hendryx


1-8


District 6


S04 at Ellis


S11 at TMP-Marian


S18 Norton


S25 Southeast-Saline


O02 Scott City


O09 at Colby


O16 at Goodland


O23 Smoky Valley


SABETHA


Garrett Michael


6-3


District 4


S04 Chapman


S11 Riverside


S18 at Nemaha Central


S25 at Holton


O02 Rock Creek


O09 at Royal Valley


O16 Jefferson West


O23 at Hiawatha


SANTA FE TRAIL


Jayson Duncan


4-5


District 3


S04 Prairie View


S11 at Burlington


S18 Anderson County


S25 at Osawatomie


O02 KC Ward


O09 at Hayden


O16 Baldwin


O23 at Perry-Lecompton


SCOTT CITY


Jim Turner


8-3


District 6


S04 Ulysses


S11 at Holcomb


S18 at Cimarron


S25 Goodland


O02 at Russell


O09 Smoky Valley


O16 Colby


O23 at Southeast-Saline


SMOKY VALLEY


Tim Lambert


3-6


District 6


S04 Halstead


S11 Haven


S18 at Hillsboro


S25 Colby


O02 at Goodland


O09 at Scott City


O16 Southeast-Saline


O23 at Russell


SOUTHEAST-SALINE


Mitch Gebhardt


7-3


District 6


S04 Minneapolis


S11 Beloit


S18 Ellsworth


S25 at Russell


O02 at Colby


O09 Goodland


O16 at Smoky Valley


O23 Scott City


WICHITA COLLEGIATE


Troy Black


6-4


District 7


S04 at Mulvane


S11 Wellington


S18 Rose Hill


S25 at Hesston


O02 Wichita Trinity


O09 at Clearwater


O16 at Halstead


O23 Andale


WICHITA TRINITY


Wes Miller


0-9


District 7


S04 at Chaparral


S11 at Kingman


S18 Douglass


S25 at Clearwater


O02 at Wichita Collegiate


O09 Andale


O16 Hesston


O23 Halstead


CLASS 2A


ATCHISON COUNTY


Corey Thomas


3-6


District 4


S04 Horton


S11 at Pleasant Ridge


S18 at McLouth


S25 Nemaha Central


O02 at Maur Hill


O09 Riverside


O16 at Republic County


O23 St. Marys


BELLE PLAINE


Colton Koenigs


8-2


District 6


S04 at Wichita Independent


S11 Cheney


S18 Hutchinson Trinity


S25 at Kingman


O02 Bluestem


O09 at Chaparral


O16 at Garden Plain


O23 Douglass


BELOIT


Brad Gober


7-4


District 8


S04 at Republic County


S11 at Southeast-Saline


S18 Concordia


S25 Ellsworth


O02 Phillipsburg


O09 at Norton


O16 Minneapolis


O23 at Hoisington


BLUESTEM


Ethan Haworth


1-8


District 6


S04 Humboldt


S11 Cherryvale


S18 at Eureka


S25 Chaparral


O02 at Belle Plaine


O09 Douglass


O16 at Kingman


O23 Garden Plain


CHAPARRAL


Jordan Moshier


4-5


District 6


S04 Wichita Trinity


S11 at Hutchinson Trinity


S18 Sterling


S25 at Bluestem


O02 at Garden Plain


O09 Belle Plaine


O16 at Douglass


O23 Kingman


CIMARRON


Mike Schartz


9-1


District 7


S04 Holcomb


S11 at Colby


S18 Scott City


S25 Southwestern Heights


O02 Syracuse


O09 at Lakin


O16 at TMP-Marian


O23 Ellis


COLGAN


Shawn Seematter


7-4


District 1


S03 Girard


S11 Galena


S18 at Frontenac


S25 at Fredonia


O02 at Southeast-Cherokee


O08 Neodesha


O16 at Erie


O23 Riverton


DOUGLASS


Kelley Sayahnejad


3-6


District 6


S04 at Remington


S11 Marion


S18 at Wichita Trinity


S25 Garden Plain


O02 Kingman


O09 at Bluestem


O16 Chaparral


O23 at Belle Plaine


ELLIS


Ty Cass


4-5


District 7


S04 Russell


S11 Norton


S18 at Phillipsburg


S25 at Lakin


O02 TMP-Marian


O09 at Syracuse


O16 Southwestern Heights


O23 at Cimarron


ELLSWORTH


Josh Homolka


5-4


District 8


S04 Open


S11 Republic County


S18 at Southeast-Saline


S25 at Beloit


O02 Norton


O09 at Hoisington


O16 Phillipsburg


O23 at Minneapolis


ERIE


Eddie Kearns


3-6


District 1


S04 at Cherryvale


S11 Eureka


S18 at Caney Valley


S25 Southeast-Cherokee


O02 Riverton


O09 at Fredonia


O16 Colgan


O23 at Neodesha


EUREKA


Jason Nichols


6-4


District 2


S04 Neodesha


S11 at Erie


S18 Bluestem


S25 at Humboldt


O02 Wellsville


O09 at West Franklin


O16 Osage City


O23 at Jayhawk-Linn


FREDONIA


Marc Svaty


4-5


District 1


S04 Caney Valley


S11 at Humboldt


S18 at Cherryvale


S25 Colgan


O02 at Neodesha


O09 Erie


O16 at Riverton


O23 Southeast-Cherokee


GARDEN PLAIN


Dan Adelhardt


10-1


District 6


S04 Conway Springs


S11 at Sterling


S18 Cheney


S25 at Douglass


O02 Chaparral


O09 at Kingman


O16 Belle Plaine


O23 at Bluestem


HAVEN


Thomas Cooprider/Drew Thalmann


4-5


District 5


S04 at Hesston


S11 at Smoky Valley


S18 Larned


S25 Marion


O02 Hillsboro


O09 at Lyons


O16 Hutchinson Trinity


O23 at Sterling


HILLSBORO


Demetrius Cox


6-4


District 5


S04 at Nickerson


S11 at Hesston


S18 Smoky Valley


S25 Sterling


O02 at Haven


O09 Marion


O16 Lyons


O23 at Hutchinson Trinity


HOISINGTON


Zach Baird


11-1


District 8


S04 Pratt


S11 at Larned


S18 Halstead


S25 Phillipsburg


O02 at Minneapolis


O09 Ellsworth


O16 at Norton


O23 Beloit


HUMBOLDT


Logan Wyrick


10-1


District 2


S04 at Bluestem


S11 Fredonia


S18 at Neodesha


S25 Eureka


O02 West Franklin


O09 at Jayhawk-Linn


O16 Wellsville


O23 at Osage City


HUTCHINSON TRINITY


Jordan Bell


4-5


District 5


S04 Inman


S11 Chaparral


S18 at Belle Plaine


S25 at Lyons


O02 at Marion


O09 Sterling


O16 at Haven


O23 Hillsboro


JAYHAWK-LINN


Randy Leach


5-4


District 2


S04 at Northeast-Arma


S11 Southeast-Cherokee


S18 at Baxter Springs


S25 Wellsville


O02 at Osage City


O09 Humboldt


O16 at West Franklin


O23 Eureka


KINGMAN


Tanner Hageman


3-6


District 6


S04 Cheney


S11 Wichita Trinity


S18 at Marion


S25 Belle Plaine


O02 at Douglass


O09 Garden Plain


O16 Bluestem


O23 at Chaparral


LAKIN


Chris Bamberger


8-2


District 7


S04 at Elkhart


S11 Stratford, Texas


S18 at Goodland


S25 Ellis


O02 at Southwestern Heights


O09 Cimarron


O16 at Syracuse


O23 TMP-Marian


LYONS


Andy Gwennap


1-8


District 5


S04 at Larned


S11 at Pratt


S18 Nickerson


S25 Hutchinson Trinity


O02 at Sterling


O09 Haven


O16 at Hillsboro


O23 Marion


MARION


Shaun Craft


2-7


District 5


S04 Ell-Saline


S11 at Douglass


S18 Kingman


S25 at Haven


O02 Hutchinson Trinity


O09 at Hillsboro


O16 Sterling


O23 at Lyons


MAUR HILL


Brandon Wilkes


6-3


District 4


S04 McLouth


S11 at Oskaloosa


S18 Pleasant Ridge


S25 at Republic County


O02 Atchison County


O09 at Nemaha Central


O16 at St. Marys


O23 Riverside


MCLOUTH


Gary Freeman


1-8


District 3


S04 at Maur Hill


S11 KC Ward


S18 Atchison County


S25 Rossville


O02 at Pleasant Ridge


O09 Silver Lake


O16 at Mission Valley


O23 Oskaloosa


MINNEAPOLIS


Tom Flax


4-5


District 8


S04 at Southeast-Saline


S11 at Riley County


S18 Republic County


S25 at Norton


O02 Hoisington


O09 at Phillipsburg


O16 at Beloit


O23 Ellsworth


MISSION VALLEY


Justin Duncan


3-6


District 3


S04 at Wabaunsee


S11 at West Franklin


S18 Osage City


S25 Pleasant Ridge


O02 at Silver Lake


O09 Oskaloosa


O16 McLouth


O23 at Rossville


NEMAHA CENTRAL


Warren Seitz


11-2


District 4


S04 Holton


S11 Open


S18 Sabetha


S25 at Atchison County


O02 at St. Marys


O09 Maur Hill


O16 at Riverside


O23 Republic County


NEODESHA


David Gillett


1-8


District 1


S04 at Eureka


S11 Caney Valley


S18 Humboldt


S25 at Riverton


O02 Fredonia


O08 at Colgan


O16 at Southeast-Cherokee


O23 Erie


NORTON


Lucas Melvin


9-4


District 8


S04 Smith Center


S11 at Ellis


S18 at Russell


S25 Minneapolis


O02 at Ellsworth


O09 Beloit


O16 Hoisington


O23 at Phillipsburg


OSAGE CITY


Andrew Gantenbein


5-4


District 2


S04 Lyndon


S11 Council Grove


S18 at Mission Valley


S25 at West Franklin


O02 Jayhawk-Linn


O09 at Wellsville


O16 at Eureka


O23 Humboldt


OSKALOOSA


Matt Johnson


3-6


District 3


S04 at Riverside


S11 Maur Hill


S18 at Jefferson North


S25 at Silver Lake


O02 Rossville


O09 at Mission Valley


O16 Pleasant Ridge


O23 at McLouth


PHILLIPSBURG


Kendall Fiscus


3-6


District 8


S04 Plainville


S11 at Smith Center


S18 Ellis


S25 at Hoisington


O02 at Beloit


O09 Minneapolis


O16 at Ellsworth


O23 Norton


PLEASANT RIDGE


Logan Fritz


3-6


District 3


S04 Jefferson North


S11 Atchison County


S18 at Maur Hill


S25 at Mission Valley


O02 McLouth


O09 Rossville


O16 at Oskaloosa


O23 at Silver Lake


REPUBLIC COUNTY


Faron Kraft


2-8


District 4


S04 Beloit


S11 at Ellsworth


S18 at Minneapolis


S25 Maur Hill


O02 at Riverside


O09 St. Marys


O16 Atchison County


O23 at Nemaha Central


RIVERSIDE


Bryce Paden


6-3


District 4


S04 Oskaloosa


S11 at Sabetha


S18 at Hiawatha


S25 St. Marys


O02 Republic County


O09 at Atchison County


O16 Nemaha Central


O23 at Maur Hill


RIVERTON


Johnny Mallatt


6-4


District 1


S04 at Baxter Springs


S11 at Quapaw, Okla.


S18 Galena


S25 Neodesha


O02 at Erie


O09 Southeast-Cherokee


O16 Fredonia


O23 at Colgan


ROSSVILLE


Derick Hammes


7-3


District 3


S04 at Centralia


S11 Rock Creek


S18 St. Marys


S25 at McLouth


O02 at Oskaloosa


O09 at Pleasant Ridge


O16 Silver Lake


O23 Mission Valley


SILVER LAKE


C.J. Hamilton


10-1


District 3


S04 Rock Creek


S11 at St. Marys


S18 at Riley County


S25 Oskaloosa


O02 Mission Valley


O09 at McLouth


O16 at Rossville


O23 Pleasant Ridge


SOUTHEAST-CHEROKEE


Nick Cheney


7-3


District 1


S04 at Uniontown


S11 at Jayhawk-Linn


S18 Northeast-Arma


S25 at Erie


O02 Colgan


O09 at Riverton


O16 Neodesha


O23 at Fredonia


SOUTHWESTERN HEIGHTS


Matt Bell


4-5


District 7


S04 at Stanton County


S11 at Texhoma, Okla.


S18 Holcomb


S25 at Cimarron


O02 Lakin


O09 TMP-Marian


O16 at Ellis


O23 Syracuse


STERLING


Brent Schneider


4-5


District 5


S04 at Sedgwick


S11 Garden Plain


S18 at Chaparral


S25 at Hillsboro


O02 Lyons


O09 at Hutchinson Trinity


O16 at Marion


O23 Haven


ST. MARYS


Kyle Schenk


2-7


District 4


S04 Riley County


S11 Silver Lake


S18 at Rossville


S25 at Riverside


O02 Nemaha Central


O09 at Republic County


O16 Maur Hill


O23 at Atchison County


SYRACUSE


Jordan Irsik


1-7


District 7


S04 at Sublette


S11 Elkhart


S18 Stanton County


S25 at TMP-Marian


O02 at Cimarron


O09 Ellis


O16 Lakin


O23 at Southwestern Heights


TMP-MARIAN


Jay Harris


3-6


District 7


S04 Oakley


S11 Russell


S18 at Plainville


S25 Syracuse


O02 at Ellis


O09 at Southwestern Heights


O16 Cimarron


O23 at Lakin


WELLSVILLE


Mike Berg


4-5


District 2


S04 Burlington


S11 at Anderson County


S18 Iola


S25 at Jayhawk-Linn


O02 at Eureka


O09 Osage City


O16 at Humboldt


O23 West Franklin


WEST FRANKLIN


Nathan Teichgraeber


1-8


District 2


S04 at Central Heights


S11 Mission Valley


S18 at Council Grove


S25 Osage City


O02 at Humboldt


O09 Eureka


O16 Jayhawk-Linn


O23 at Wellsville


CLASS 1A


CENTRAL HEIGHTS


Bob Risch


2-7


District 1


S04 West Franklin


S11 at Olpe


S18 Northern Heights


S25 at Northeast-Arma


O02 at Horton


O09 Lyndon


O16 at Uniontown


O23 Pleasanton


CENTRALIA


Larry Glatczak


12-1


District 2


S04 Rossville


S11 Troy


S18 at Jackson Heights


S25 at Valley Heights


O02 Jefferson North


O09 at Horton


O16 at Lyndon


O23 Wabaunsee


CONWAY SPRINGS


Matt Biehler


8-3


District 4


S04 at Garden Plain


S11 at Remington


S18 Elkhart


S25 Ellinwood


O02 Wichita Independent


O09 at Sublette


O16 Stanton County


O23 at Sedgwick


ELKHART


Jhon Haehn


7-2


District 4


S04 Lakin


S11 Syracuse


S18 at Conway Springs


S25 Wichita Independent


O02 Sublette


O09 at Stanton County


O16 Sedgwick


O23 at Remington


ELL-SALINE


Joe Roche


7-3


District 3


S04 at Marion


S11 at Sacred Heart


S18 Oakley


S25 at Plainville


O02 Sedgwick


O09 Inman


O16 at Smith Center


O23 Ellinwood


ELLINWOOD


Alex Nuss


1-8


District 3


S04 Olpe


S11 at Inman


S18 Smith Center


S25 at Conway Springs


O02 Sacred Heart


O09 at Oakley


O16 Plainville


O23 at Ell-Saline


HORTON


David Losey


0-9


District 2


S04 at Atchison County


S11 Open


S18 Valley Heights


S25 at Jefferson North


O02 Central Heights


O09 Centralia


O16 at Wabaunsee


O23 Troy


INMAN


Lance Sawyer


6-5


District 3


S04 at Hutchinson Trinity


S11 Ellinwood


S18 at Sacred Heart


S25 at Oakley


O02 Plainville


O09 at Ell-Saline


O16 Remington


O23 Smith Center


JACKSON HEIGHTS


Caleb Wick


9-3


District 2


S04 Open


S11 Open


S18 Centralia


S25 at Wabaunsee


O02 at Troy


O09 Olpe


O16 Valley Heights


O23 at Jefferson North


JEFFERSON NORTH


Jeff Schneider


5-4


District 2


S04 at Pleasant Ridge


S11 at Valley Heights


S18 Oskaloosa


S25 Horton


O02 at Centralia


O09 Wabaunsee


O16 at Troy


O23 Jackson Heights


LYNDON


Scott Jones


7-2


District 1


S04 at Osage City


S11 Pleasanton


S18 at Olpe


S25 at Northern Heights


O02 Northeast-Arma


O09 at Central Heights


O16 Centralia


O23 Uniontown


NORTHEAST-ARMA


David Pitts


1-8


District 1


S04 Jayhawk-Linn


S11 at Northern Heights


S18 Southeast-Cherokee


S25 Central Heights


O02 at Lyndon


O09 Uniontown


O16 at Pleasanton


O23 Olpe


NORTHERN HEIGHTS


Darwin Sweetman


6-4


District 1


S04 at Council Grove


S11 Northeast-Arma


S18 at Central Heights


S25 Lyndon


O02 at Uniontown


O09 Pleasanton


O16 at Olpe


O23 Valley Heights


OAKLEY


Jeff Hennick


3-6


District 3


S04 at TMP-Marian


S11 Plainville


S18 at Ell-Saline


S25 Inman


O02 at Smith Center


O09 Ellinwood


O16 at Sacred Heart


O23 Sublette


OLPE


Chris Schmidt


10-1


District 1


S04 at Ellinwood


S11 Central Heights


S18 Lyndon


S25 at Uniontown


O02 at Pleasanton


O09 at Jackson Heights


O16 Northern Heights


O23 at Northeast-Arma


PLAINVILLE


Grant Stephenson


10-2


District 3


S04 at Phillipsburg


S11 at Oakley


S18 at TMP-Marian


S25 Ell-Saline


O02 at Inman


O09 Smith Center


O16 at Ellinwood


O23 Sacred Heart


PLEASANTON


Caleb Hendricks


3-6


District 1


S04 KC Christ Prep


S11 at Lyndon


S18 Uniontown


S25 at Troy


O02 Olpe


O09 Northern Heights


O16 Northeast-Arma


O23 at Central Heights


REMINGTON


Simon McKee


2-7


District 4


S04 Douglass


S11 Conway Springs


S18 at Wichita Independent


S25 at Sublette


O02 Stanton County


O09 at Sedgwick


O16 at Inman


O23 Elkhart


SACRED HEART


Shane Richards


0-9


District 3


S04 Open


S11 Ell-Saline


S18 Inman


S25 at Smith Center


O02 at Ellinwood


O09 Wichita Independent


O16 Oakley


O23 at Plainville


SEDGWICK


Jeff Werner


9-1


District 4


S04 Sterling


S11 at Wichita Independent


S18 Sublette


S25 at Stanton County


O02 at Ell-Saline


O09 Remington


O16 at Elkhart


O23 Conway Springs


SMITH CENTER


Darren Sasse


12-1


District 3


S04 at Norton


S11 Phillipsburg


S18 at Ellinwood


S25 Sacred Heart


O02 Oakley


O09 at Plainville


O16 Ell-Saline


O23 at Inman


STANTON COUNTY


Aaron Sperber


1-8


District 4


S04 Southwestern Heights


S11 at Sublette


S18 at Syracuse


S25 Sedgwick


O02 at Remington


O09 Elkhart


O16 at Conway Springs


O23 Wichita Independent


SUBLETTE


Lance Carter


1-8


District 4


S04 Syracuse


S11 Stanton County


S18 at Sedgwick


S25 Remington


O02 at Elkhart


O09 Conway Springs


O16 at Wichita Independent


O23 at Oakley


TROY


Derek Jasper


2-7


District 2


S04 at Hiawatha


S11 at Centralia


S18 Wabaunsee


S25 Pleasanton


O02 Jackson Heights


O09 at Valley Heights


O16 Jefferson North


O23 at Horton


UNIONTOWN


John Stark


4-6


District 1


S04 Southeast-Cherokee


S11 at Wabaunsee


S18 at Pleasanton


S25 Olpe


O02 Northern Heights


O09 at Northeast-Arma


O16 Central Heights


O23 at Lyndon


VALLEY HEIGHTS


Tony Trimble


7-3


District 2


S04 at Marysville


S11 Jefferson North


S18 at Horton


S25 Centralia


O02 Wabaunsee


O09 Troy


O16 at Jackson Heights


O23 at Northern Heights


WABAUNSEE


Jess Rutledge


1-8


District 2


S04 Mission Valley


S11 Uniontown


S18 at Troy


S25 Jackson Heights


O02 at Valley Heights


O09 at Jefferson North


O16 Horton


O23 at Centralia


WICHITA INDEPENDENT


Eric Swenson


0-9


District 4


S04 Belle Plaine


S11 Sedgwick


S18 Remington


S25 at Elkhart


O02 at Conway Springs


O09 at Sacred Heart


O16 Sublette


O23 at Stanton County


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I


ARGONIA-ATTICA


Luke Greenwood


5-5


District 5


S04 at Norwich


S11 Udall


S18 Oxford


S25 at Goessel


O02 Pretty Prairie


O09 at Moundridge


O16 Medicine Lodge


O23 at Fairfield


ATWOOD


Matt Smith


3-6


District 8


S04 Quinter


S11 St. Francis


S18 at Sharon Springs


S25 at Hill City


O02 WaKeeney


O09 at Stockton


O16 Oberlin


O23 at Hoxie


BENNINGTON


Bryan Shamburg


6-3


District 4


S04 Wakefield


S11 at Washington County


S18 Moundridge


S25 at Canton-Galva


O02 Solomon


O09 at Little River


O16 Lincoln


O23 at Herington


BURLINGAME


Jeff Slater


5-4


District 3


S04 Madison


S11 at Waverly


S18 Hartford


S25 at Clifton-Clyde


O02 Washington County


O09 at Valley Falls


O16 Maranatha


O23 at Doniphan West


CANTON-GALVA


Shelby Hoppes


13-0


District 4


S04 at Goessel


S11 Rural Vista


S18 at Washington County


S25 Bennington


O02 Little River


O09 at Herington


O16 Solomon


O23 at Lincoln


CEDAR VALE-DEXTER


KB Criss


7-2


District 1


S04 at Flinthills


S11 Central-Burden


S18 Udall


S25 at Marmaton Valley


O02 Yates Center


O09 at West Elk


O16 Sedan


O23 at Oswego


CENTRAL-BURDEN


Anthony Blair


2-7


District 2


S04 South Haven


S11 at Cedar Vale-Dexter


S18 at Sedan


S25 at Chase County


O02 Udall


O09 at Flinthills


O16 Oxford


O23 at Madison


CHASE COUNTY


Brody Vandegrift


4-5


District 2


S04 at Moundridge


S11 at Lebo


S18 Valley Falls


S25 Central-Burden


O02 Flinthills


O09 at Madison


O16 Udall


O23 at Oxford


CLIFTON-CLYDE


Russ Steinbrock


9-1


District 3


S04 Onaga


S11 Little River


S18 at Wakefield


S25 Burlingame


O02 Valley Falls


O09 at Doniphan West


O16 Washington County


O23 at Maranatha


DONIPHAN WEST


Perry Smith


4-5


District 3


S04 at Blue Valley-Randolph


S11 Bishop Leblond, Mo.


S18 at Johnson-Brock, Neb.


S25 Washington County


O02 at Maranatha


O09 Clifton-Clyde


O16 at Valley Falls


O23 Burlingame


FAIRFIELD


Heath Hewitt


1-8


District 5


S04 Stafford


S11 at Lincoln


S18 at St. John


S25 Pretty Prairie


O02 at Medicine Lodge


O09 Goessel


O16 at Moundridge


O23 Argonia-Attica


FLINTHILLS


Daniel Scribner


1-8


District 2


S04 Cedar Vale-Dexter


S11 at Sedan


S18 at West Elk


S25 Oxford


O02 at Chase County


O09 Central-Burden


O16 Madison


O23 at Udall


GOESSEL


Garrett Hiebert


5-4


District 5


S04 Canton-Galva


S11 at Herington


S18 at Little River


S25 Argonia-Attica


O02 Moundridge


O09 at Fairfield


O16 Pretty Prairie


O23 at Medicine Lodge


HERINGTON


Cade Albert


0-9


District 4


S04 at Centre


S11 Goessel


S18 at Rural Vista


S25 Solomon


O02 at Lincoln


O09 Canton-Galva


O16 at Little River


O23 Bennington


HILL CITY


Travis Desbien


6-4


District 8


S04 at Osborne


S11 Ness City


S18 at Leoti


S25 Atwood


O02 Stockton


O09 at Hoxie


O16 WaKeeney


O23 at Oberlin


HODGEMAN COUNTY


Matt Housman


9-2


District 7


S04 at Satanta


S11 South Central


S18 at Bucklin


S25 Leoti


O02 Spearville


O09 at Ness City


O16 South Gray


O23 at Meade


HOXIE


Lance Baar


4-5


District 8


S04 at Leoti


S11 at LaCrosse


S18 Triplains-Brewster


S25 WaKeeney


O02 at Oberlin


O09 Hill City


O16 at Stockton


O23 Atwood


KINSLEY


Kyle Burkhart


2-7


District 6


S04 Open


S11 Wheatland-Grinnell


S18 at South Haven


S25 Kiowa County


O02 Pratt-Skyline


O09 at LaCrosse


O16 St. John


O23 at Macksville


KIOWA COUNTY


Stephen Hokanson


5-4


District 6


S04 Minneola


S11 at Bucklin


S18 South Central


S25 at Kinsley


O02 St. John


O09 at Pratt-Skyline


O16 Macksville


O23 at LaCrosse


LACROSSE


Jon Webster


5-4


District 6


S04 at Victoria


S11 Hoxie


S18 at Ness City


S25 St. John


O02 at Macksville


O09 Kinsley


O16 at Pratt-Skyline


O23 Kiowa County


LEOTI


Brant Douglas


10-2


District 7


S04 Hoxie


S11 at WaKeeney


S18 Hill City


S25 at Hodgeman County


O02 Ness City


O09 at Meade


O16 Spearville


O23 at South Gray


LINCOLN


Dustin Patee


2-7


District 4


S04 at Tescott


S11 Fairfield


S18 Logan-Palco


S25 at Little River


O02 Herington


O09 at Solomon


O16 at Bennington


O23 Canton-Galva


LITTLE RIVER


Kevin Ayers


9-2


District 4


S04 at Peabody


S11 at Clifton-Clyde


S18 Goessel


S25 Lincoln


O02 at Canton-Galva


O09 Bennington


O16 Herington


O23 at Solomon


MACKSVILLE


Kyle Bright


4-5


District 6


S04 Ness City


S11 at Moundridge


S18 Medicine Lodge


S25 at Pratt-Skyline


O02 LaCrosse


O09 at St. John


O16 at Kiowa County


O23 Kinsley


MADISON


Alex McMillian


11-1


District 2


S04 at Burlingame


S11 Hartford


S18 at Southern Coffey


S25 Udall


O02 at Oxford


O09 Chase County


O16 at Flinthills


O23 Central-Burden


MARANATHA


Bryan Burdette


7-3


District 3


S04 at Hartford


S11 at KC East


S18 Cair Paravel


S25 at Valley Falls


O02 Doniphan West


O09 at Washington County


O16 at Burlingame


O23 Clifton-Clyde


MARMATON VALLEY


Gavin Cole


2-7


District 1


S04 at Altoona-Midway


S11 at Colony-Crest


S18 Chetopa


S25 Cedar Vale-Dexter


O02 West Elk


O09 at Oswego


O16 Yates Center


O23 at Sedan


MEADE


Justin Powell


3-7


District 7


S04 at South Central


S11 at Ingalls


S18 Satanta


S25 Spearville


O02 at South Gray


O09 Leoti


O16 at Ness City


O23 Hodgeman County


MEDICINE LODGE


Jake Bjostad


5-5


District 5


S04 at Triplains-Brewster


S11 Pratt-Skyline


S18 at Macksville


S25 at Moundridge


O02 Fairfield


O09 at Pretty Prairie


O16 at Argonia-Attica


O23 Goessel


MOUNDRIDGE


Jeremiah Meeks


4-5


District 5


S04 Chase County


S11 Macksville


S18 at Bennington


S25 at Medicine Lodge


O02 at Goessel


O09 Argonia-Attica


O16 Fairfield


O23 at Pretty Prairie


NESS CITY


Marc Cowles


8-2


District 7


S04 at Macksville


S11 at Hill City


S18 LaCrosse


S25 South Gray


O02 at Leoti


O09 Hodgeman County


O16 Meade


O23 at Spearville


OBERLIN


Trevor Williams


5-4


District 8


S04 at St. Francis


S11 Sharon Springs


S18 Quinter


S25 at Stockton


O02 Hoxie


O09 at WaKeeney


O16 at Atwood


O23 Hill City


OSWEGO


Matt Fowler


6-3


District 1


S04 at Chetopa


S11 at St. Paul


S18 Altoona-Midway


S25 Yates Center


O02 at Sedan


O09 Marmaton Valley


O16 at West Elk


O23 Cedar Vale-Dexter


OXFORD


Shawn Burkes


3-6


District 2


S04 Caldwell


S11 West Elk


S18 at Argonia-Attica


S25 at Flinthills


O02 Madison


O09 at Udall


O16 at Central-Burden


O23 Chase County


PRATT-SKYLINE


Andrew Nation


7-2


District 6


S04 South Barber


S11 at Medicine Lodge


S18 at Pretty Prairie


S25 Macksville


O02 at Kinsley


O09 Kiowa County


O16 LaCrosse


O23 at St. John


PRETTY PRAIRIE


Dennis Detter


3-6


District 5


S04 Hutch Central Christian


S11 at St. John


S18 Pratt-Skyline


S25 at Fairfield


O02 at Argonia-Attica


O09 Medicine Lodge


O16 at Goessel


O23 Moundridge


SEDAN


Mick Holt


5-4


District 1


S04 at St. Paul


S11 Flinthills


S18 Central-Burden


S25 at West Elk


O02 Oswego


O09 at Yates Center


O16 at Cedar Vale-Dexter


O23 Marmaton Valley


SOLOMON


Mike Kilgore


4-5


District 4


S04 at Rural Vista


S11 Wakefield


S18 Centre


S25 at Herington


O02 at Bennington


O09 Lincoln


O16 at Canton-Galva


O23 Little River


SOUTH GRAY


Grant Salmans


5-4


District 7


S04 at Ingalls


S11 Satanta


S18 Minneola


S25 at Ness City


O02 Meade


O09 at Spearville


O16 at Hodgeman County


O23 Leoti


SPEARVILLE


Travis Callaway


5-5


District 7


S04 Bucklin


S11 at Minneola


S18 Ingalls


S25 at Meade


O02 at Hodgeman County


O09 South Gray


O16 at Leoti


O23 Ness City


ST. JOHN


Justin Nusser


0-9


District 6


S04 at Otis-Bison


S11 Pretty Prairie


S18 Fairfield


S25 at LaCrosse


O02 at Kiowa County


O09 Macksville


O16 at Kinsley


O23 Pratt-Skyline


STOCKTON


Phil Conyac


2-7


District 8


S04 at Thunder Ridge


S11 Logan-Palco


S18 at Wheatland-Grinnell


S25 Oberlin


O02 at Hill City


O09 Atwood


O16 Hoxie


O23 at WaKeeney


UDALL


Wyatt Williams


4-5


District 2


S04 West Elk


S11 at Argonia-Attica


S18 at Cedar Vale-Dexter


S25 at Madison


O02 at Central-Burden


O09 Oxford


O16 at Chase County


O23 Flinthills


VALLEY FALLS


Sawyer Havenstein


2-7


District 3


S04 Wetmore


S11 Centre


S18 at Chase County


S25 Maranatha


O02 at Clifton-Clyde


O09 Burlingame


O16 Doniphan West


O23 at Washington County


WAKEENEY


Pat Haxton


5-4


District 8


S04 at Chase


S11 Leoti


S18 Victoria


S25 at Hoxie


O02 at Atwood


O09 Oberlin


O16 at Hill City


O23 Stockton


WASHINGTON COUNTY


Doug Thompson


4-5


District 3


S04 Frankfort


S11 Bennington


S18 Canton-Galva


S25 at Doniphan West


O02 at Burlingame


O09 Maranatha


O16 at Clifton-Clude


O23 Valley Falls


WEST ELK


Chris Haag


4-5


District 1


S04 at Udall


S11 at Oxford


S18 Flinthills


S25 Sedan


O02 at Marmaton Valley


O09 Cedar Vale-Dexter


O16 Oswego


O23 at Yates Center


YATES CENTER


Ryan Panko


0-9


District 1


S04 Colony-Crest


S11 at Altoona-Midway


S18 St. Paul


S25 at Oswego


O02 at Cedar Vale-Dexter


O09 Sedan


O16 at Marmaton Valley


O23 West Elk


EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II


ALTOONA-MIDWAY


Chad Raida


2-7


District 1


S04 Marmaton Valley


S11 Yates Center


S18 at Oswego


S25 at Chetopa


O02 St. Paul


O09 at Southern Coffey


O16 Waverly


O23 at Colony-Crest


AXTELL


Eric Detweiler


11-2


District 3


S04 at Wheatland-Grinnell


S11 at Blue Valley-Randolph


S18 Rock Hills


S25 Hanover


O02 at Frankfort


O09 Cair Paravel


O16 at Wetmore


O23 Onaga


BELOIT-ST. JOHN’S


Dean Gengler


7-3


District 4


S04 Sylvan-Lucas


S11 Osborne


S18 Thunder Ridge


S25 at Southern Cloud


O02 at Pike Valley


O09 at Onaga


O16 Lakeside


O23 at Rock Hills


BLUE VALLEY-RANDOLPH


Matt Schreiber


2-7


District 3


S04 Doniphan West


S11 Axtell


S18 at Hanover


S25 Frankfort


O02 Open


O09 Wetmore


O16 at Onaga


O23 at Lakeside


BUCKLIN


Trevor Powell


4-5


District 7


S04 at Spearville


S11 Kiowa County


S18 Hodgeman County


S25 at South Central


O02 Satanta


O09 Minneola


O16 Ingalls


O23 at Dighton


CALDWELL


Sean Blosser


7-4


District 6


S04 at Oxford


S11 South Haven


S18 at Norwich


S25 Hutchinson Central Christian


O02 at Stafford


O09 Peabody


O16 at South Barber


O23 Chase


CENTRAL PLAINS


Chris Steiner


2-7


District 5


S04 Open


S11 Open


S18 at Otis-Bison


S25 at Chase


O02 Victoria


O09 at Sylvan-Lucas


O16 at Hutch Central Christian


O23 Wilson


CENTRE


Kelly Steiner


8-3


District 2


S04 Herington


S11 at Valley Falls


S18 at Solomon


S25 Rural Vista


O02 at Marais des Cygnes Valley


O09 Lebo


O16 at Wakefield


O23 Hartford


CHASE


John Wellman


2-7


District 5


S04 WaKeeney


S11 Victoria


S18 at Sylvan-Lucas


S25 Central Plains


O02 at Wilson


O09 Tescott


O16 at Otis-Bison


O23 at Caldwell


CHETOPA


Rick Aldridge


1-8


District 1


S04 Oswego


S11 at Bluejacket, Okla.


S18 at Marmaton Valley


S25 Altoona-Midway


O02 Southern Coffey


O09 at Colony-Crest


O16 St. Paul


O23 at Waverly


COLONY-CREST


Nick McAnulty


6-4


District 1


S04 at Yates Center


S11 Marmaton Valley


S18 Marais des Cygnes Valley


S25 St. Paul


O02 at Waverly


O09 Chetopa


O16 at Southern Coffey


O23 Altoona-Midway


DIGHTON


Ken Simon


1-8


District 7


S04 Sharon Springs


S11 at Quinter


S18 at St. Francis


S25 Satanta


O02 at Ingalls


O09 South Central


O16 at Minneola


O23 Bucklin


FRANKFORT


Nick Anderson


8-2


District 3


S04 at Washington County


S11 Wetmore


S18 at Onaga


S25 Blue Valley-Randolph


O02 Axtell


O09 at Hanover


O16 Thunder Ridge


O23 Open


HANOVER


Matt Heuer


10-2


District 3


S04 at Pike Valley


S11 at Onaga


S18 Blue Valley-Randolph


S25 at Axtell


O02 Osborne


O09 Frankfort


O16 Open


O23 Wetmore


HARTFORD


Colton Barrett


3-6


District 2


S04 Maranatha


S11 at Madison


S18 at Burlingame


S25 at Lebo


O02 Rural Vista


O09 at Wakefield


O16 Marais des Cygnes Valley


O23 at Centre


HUTCH CENTRAL CHRISTIAN


Tony Urwiller


10-2


District 6


S04 at Pretty Prairie


S11 Peabody


S18 at South Barber


S25 at Caldwell


O02 South Haven


O09 at Norwich


O16 Central Plains


O23 Stafford


INGALLS


Vestal Teeter


4-5


District 7


S04 South Gray


S11 Meade


S18 at Spearville


S25 at Minneola


O02 Dighton


O09 at Satanta


O16 at Bucklin


O23 South Central


LAKESIDE


Drew Duskie


5-4


District 4


S04 at Logan-Palco


S11 Rock Hills


S18 at Osborne


S25 Thunder Ridge


O02 at Southern Cloud


O09 Pike Valley


O16 at Beloit-St. John’s


O23 Blue Valley-Randolph


LEBO


Brian Hadley


7-3


District 2


S04 Southern Coffey


S11 Chase County


S18 at Waverly


S25 Hartford


O02 at Wakefield


O09 at Centre


O16 Rural Vista


O23 Marais des Cygnes Valley


LINN


Ron Smith


1-8


District 3


Canceled season


LOGAN-PALCO


Mike Jenner


4-5


District 8


S04 Lakeside


S11 at Stockton


S18 at Lincoln


S25 at Sharon Springs


O02 at St. Francis


O09 Wheatland-Grinnell


O16 at Triplains-Brewster


O23 Quinter


MARAIS DES CYGNES VALLEY


Lewis Whitson


3-6


District 2


S04 Waverly


S11 Southern Coffey


S18 at Colony-Crest


S25 at Wakefield


O02 Centre


O09 at Rural Vista


O16 at Hartford


O23 Lebo


MINNEOLA


Reigo Hahn


8-2


District 7


S04 at Kiowa County


S11 Spearville


S18 at South Gray


S25 Ingalls


O02 at South Central


O09 Bucklin


O16 Dighton


O23 at Satanta


NORWICH


Mike Wilmott


6-4


District 6


S04 Argonia-Attica


S11 at South Barber


S18 Caldwell


S25 at South Haven


O02 at Sylvan-Lucas


O09 Hutchinson Central Christian


O16 at Stafford


O23 Peabody


ONAGA


Ben Kolterman


5-4


District 3


S04 at Clifton-Clyde


S11 Hanover


S18 Frankfort


S25 Open


O02 at Wetmore


O09 Beloit-St. John’s


O16 Blue Valley-Randolph


O23 at Axtell


OSBORNE


Steve Tiernan


13-0


District 4


S04 Hill City


S11 at Beloit-St. John’s


S18 Lakeside


S25 at Rock Hills


O02 at Hanover


O09 Thunder Ridge


O16 at Southern Cloud


O23 Pike Valley


OTIS-BISON


Travis Starr


5-4


District 5


S04 St. John


S11 Sylvan-Lucas


S18 Central Plains


S25 at Wilson


O02 at Tescott


O09 at South Barber


O16 Chase


O23 at Victoria


PEABODY


Kody Tegtmeier


2-7


District 6


S04 Little River


S11 at Hutchinson Central Christian


S18 Stafford


S25 Tescott


O02 South Barber


O09 at Caldwell


O16 South Haven


O23 at Norwich


PIKE VALLEY


Jeremy Miller


3-6


District 4


S04 Hanover


S11 at Thunder Ridge


S18 Southern Cloud


S25 at Wetmore


O02 Beloit-St. John’s


O09 at Lakeside


O16 Rock Hills


O23 at Osborne


QUINTER


Jeff Savage


3-6


District 8


S04 at Atwood


S11 Dighton


S18 at Oberlin


S25 Wheatland-Grinnell


O02 at Triplains-Brewster


O09 St. Francis


O16 Sharon Springs


O23 at Logan-Palco


ROCK HILLS


Colby Hamel


6-3


District 4


S04 Open


S11 at Lakeside


S18 at Axtell


S25 Osborne


O02 at Thunder Ridge


O09 Southern Cloud


O16 at Pike Valley


O23 Beloit-St. John’s


RURAL VISTA


Brian Henry


1-8


District 2


S04 Solomon


S11 at Canton-Galva


S18 Herington


S25 at Centre


O02 at Hartford


O09 Marais des Cygnes Valley


O16 at Lebo


O23 Wakefield


SATANTA


Justin Helton


2-7


District 7


S04 Hodgeman County


S11 at South Gray


S18 at Meade


S25 at Dighton


O02 at Bucklin


O09 Ingalls


O16 at South Central


O23 Minneola


SHARON SPRINGS


Brad Willems


2-7


District 8


S04 at Dighton


S11 at Oberlin


S18 Atwood


S25 Logan-Palco


O02 at Wheatland-Grinnell


O09 Triplains-Brewster


O16 at Quinter


O23 St. Francis


SOUTH BARBER


Matt Cantrell


9-2


District 6


S04 at Pratt-Skyline


S11 Norwich


S18 Hutchinson Central Christian


S25 at Stafford


O02 at Peabody


O09 Otis-Bison


O16 Caldwell


O23 at South Haven


SOUTH CENTRAL


Gene Glenn/Charlie Austin


10-1


District 7


S04 Meade


S11 at Hodgeman County


S18 at Kiowa County


S25 Bucklin


O02 Minneola


O09 at Dighton


O16 Satanta


O23 at Ingalls


SOUTH HAVEN


Cody Wolf


3-6


District 6


S04 at Central-Burden


S11 at Caldwell


S18 Kinsley


S25 Norwich


O02 at Hutchinson Central Christian


O09 Stafford


O16 at Peabody


O23 South Barber


SOUTHERN CLOUD


Rick Hatfield


1-8


District 4


S04 WIlson


S11 Open


S18 at Pike Valley


S25 Beloit-St. John’s


O02 Lakeside


O09 at Rock Hills


O16 Osborne


O23 at Thunder Ridge


SOUTHERN COFFEY


Trevor Smith


2-7


District 1


S04 Lebo


S11 at Marais des Cygnes Valley


S18 Madison


S25 Waverly


O02 at Chetopa


O09 Altoona-Midway


O16 Colony-Crest


O23 at St. Paul


ST. FRANCIS


Nick Fawcett


12-1


District 8


S04 Oberlin


S11 at Atwood


S18 Dighton


S25 at Triplains-Brewster


O02 Logan-Palco


O09 at Quinter


O16 Wheatland-Grinnell


O23 at Sharon Springs


ST. PAUL


Keith Wiatrak


10-1


District 1


S04 Sedan


S11 Oswego


S18 at Yates Center


S25 at Colony-Crest


O02 at Altoona-Midway


O09 Waverly


O16 at Chetopa


O23 Southern Coffey


STAFFORD


Taylor Bauman


2-7


District 6


S03 at Fairfield


S11 at Wilson


S18 at Peabody


S25 South Barber


O02 Caldwell


O09 at South Haven


O16 Norwich


O23 at Hutchinson Central Christian


SYLVAN-LUCAS


Ben Labertew


6-4


District 5


S04 at Beloit-St. John’s


S11 at Otis-Bison


S18 Chase


S25 at Victoria


O02 Norwich


O09 Central Plains


O16 at Wilson


O23 Tescott


TESCOTT


Daymon Walker


1-8


District 5


S04 Lincoln


S11 Open


S18 Wilson


S25 at Peabody


O02 Otis-Bison


O09 at Chase


O16 Victoria


O23 at Sylvan-Lucas


THUNDER RIDGE


Joel Struckhoff


9-2


District 4


S04 Stockton


S11 Pike Valley


S18 at Beloit-St. John’s


S25 at Lakeside


O02 Rock Hills


O09 at Osborne


O16 at Frankfort


O23 Southern Cloud


TRIPLAINS-BREWSTER


Brett Gfeller


5-4


District 8


S04 Medicine Lodge


S11 Open


S18 at Hoxie


S25 St. Francis


O02 Quinter


O09 at Sharon SPrings


O16 Logan-Palco


O23 at Wheatland-Grinnell


VICTORIA


Doug Oberle


6-3


District 5


S04 LaCrosse


S11 at Chase


S18 at WaKeeney


S25 Sylvan-Lucas


O02 at Central Plains


O09 Wilson


O16 at Tescott


O23 Otis-Bison


WAKEFIELD


Chris Freeman


2-7


District 2


S04 at Bennington


S11 at Solomon


S18 Clifton-Clyde


S25 Marais des Cygnes Valley


O02 at Lebo


O09 Hartford


O16 Centre


O23 at Rural Vista


WAVERLY


Nick Fraenza


6-4


District 1


S04 at Marais des Cygnes Valley


S11 Burlingame


S18 Lebo


S25 at Southern Coffey


O02 Colony-Crest


O09 at St. Paul


O16 at Altoona-Midway


O23 Chetopa


WETMORE


Rick Schnacker


2-7


District 3


S04 at Valley Falls


S11 at Frankfort


S18 Open


S25 Pike Valley


O02 Onaga


O09 at Blue Valley-Randolph


O16 Axtell


O23 at Hanover


WHEATLAND-GRINNELL


Todd Flinn


8-2


District 8


S04 Axtell


S11 at Kinsley


S18 Stockton


S25 at Quinter


O02 Sharon Springs


O09 at Logan-Palco


O16 at St. Francis


O23 Triplains-Brewster


WILSON


Tony Brokes


2-7


District 5


S04 at Southern Cloud


S11 Stafford


S18 at Tescott


S25 Otis-Bison


O02 Chase


O09 at Victoria


O16 Sylvan-Lucas


O23 at Central Plains


SIX-MAN


ASHLAND


Ben Fox


6-3


S04 at Burrton


S11 Pawnee Heights


S18 at Deerfield


S25 at Moscow


O02 Cunningham


O09 at Rolla


O15 Fowler


BURRTON


CT Young


0-9


S04 Ashland


S11 Fowler


S18 at Moscow


S25 at Cunningham


O02 at Deerfield


O09 Pawnee Heights


O15 Rolla


CHEYLIN


Chris Walden


9-1


S04 Golden Plains


S11 Western Plains


S19 Stratton-Liberty, Colo.


S25 Weskan


O02 Tribune


O09 at Natoma


O15 at Northern Valley


CUNNINGHAM


Lance McGuire


1-7


S04 at Rolla


S11 Deerfield


S18 at Fowler


S25 Burrton


O02 at Ashland


O09 Moscow


O15 at Pawnee Heights


DEERFIELD


Robert Cox


3-5


S04 Pawnee Heights


S11 at Cunningham


S18 Ashland


S25 at Rolla


O02 Burrton


O09 Fowler


O15 at Moscow


FOWLER


Boyd Peterson


1-7


S04 Moscow


S11 at Burrton


S18 Cunningham


S25 at Pawnee Heights


O02 Rolla


O09 at Deerfield


O15 at Ashland


GOLDEN PLAINS


Travis Smith


7-4


S04 Cheylin


S11 at Weskan


S18 Tribune


S25 at Natoma


O02 Western Plains


O09 at Northern Valley


O15 Open


MOSCOW


Brett Harp


10-0


S04 at Fowler


S11 at Rolla


S18 Burrton


S25 Ashland


O02 Pawnee Heights


O09 at Cunningham


O15 Deeerfield


NATOMA


Cody Dunlap


5-3


S04 at Western Plains


S11 Northern Valley


S18 at Weskan


S25 Golden Plains


O02 Open


O09 Cheylin


O15 at Tribune


NORTHERN VALLEY


Marvin Gebhard


2-7


S04 Tribune


S11 at Natoma


S18 at Western Plains


S25 Open


O02 at Weskan


O09 Golden Plains


O15 Cheylin


PAWNEE HEIGHTS


Jeff Chambers


5-4


S04 at Deerfield


S11 at Ashland


S18 Rolla


S25 Fowler


O02 at Moscow


O09 at Burrton


O15 Cunningham


ROLLA


Jon Schnable


1-7


S04 Cunningham


S11 Moscow


S18 at Pawnee Heights


S25 Deerfield


O02 at Fowler


O09 Ashland


O15 at Burrton


TRIBUNE


Kyle Finder


0-9


S04 at Northern Valley


S11 at Eads, Colo.


S18 at Golden Plains


S25 Western Plains


O02 at Cheylin


O09 Weskan


O15 Natoma


WESKAN


Brett Clow


6-5


S04 Open


S11 Golden Plains


S18 Natoma


S25 at Cheylin


O02 Northern Valley


O09 at Tribune


O15 at Western Plains


WESTERN PLAINS


Joe Spangler


0-8


S04 Natoma


S11 at Cheylin


S18 Northern Valley


S25 at Tribune


O02 at Golden Plains


O09 Open


O15 Weskan


OTHERS


CAIR PARAVEL


Doug Bonura


3-6


S04 KC East


S11 at Wichita Homeschool


S18 at Maranatha


S25 Wichita Sunrise


O02 at St. Mary’s Academy


O09 at Axtell


O16 Lawrence Veritas


O23 at Wichita Life Prep


O30 at Manhattan Eagles