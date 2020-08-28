ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior soccer team needed just one break to claim a 1-0 win over the Wichita Homeschool Warriors Friday evening in Elbing.

The Berean scored in the 73rd minute on a Tokiwa Armstrong corner kick. Chase Wiebe was credited with the goal.

Berean was able to get the momentum tilted slightly in its direction in the second half.

"They said it was primarily off of one of their guys," Berean Academy coach Russ Busenitz said. "We finally snuck one in there. We had repeated chances, but we didn’t put it in there until then. We had some nice balls served in there. They were put in the right places. We just couldn’t finish them."

Berean held an 8-6 advantage in total shots, 6-4 on target. Jon Hoover had four saves in goal for Berean for the clean sheet Luke Dixon had five saves for Wichita.

Homeschool had a slight advantage in possession in the first half, but Berean had a 3-2 advantage of shots on target.

Berean managed to even possession in the second half. Homeschool didn’t get a shot off in the second half until the 64th minute. Each team had a one-versus-goal breakaway in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Berean’s defense was able to run down the ball on Homeschool’s and punch it out, defending the subsequent corner kick. Berean’s breakaway attempt ended with a shot that went wide.

"I just reiterated something at halftime, and they went out and did it," Busenitz said of his halftime adjustments. "We started attacking the wide spaces in front. I felt like we did a better job of that in the second half. Maybe it was a little bit of conditioning. I don’t know if we were in that much better shape, but I kept moving players in and out. Attacking through our right and left wings and keeping the ball wide."

Berean’s next two games have been canceled (scheduled against Wichita Independent and Kansas City Christian). Berean plays Sept. 8 at Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian in Elyria.

"So far, the rest of the season is in tact," Busenitz said. "We knew The Independent School wasn’t going to have a team this year (due to low numbers). We were supposed to host Kansas City Christian (next) Saturday. They were traveling to play in Wichita Friday night and here Saturday. KSHSAA is advising against that. With an overnight trip, they decided it wasn’t a good decision. We’re going to have to be flexible. … (The time off) is a tough call. If I had my preference, we’d play next Thursday. We need a little time to heal. Ideally, if we can get to fall weather, that would be better than this heat. It’s tough to get in a rhythm."

W.Homeschool;0;0;—0

Berean Acad.;0;1;—1

1. BA Chase Wiebe (Tokiwa Armstrong) 72:30

Total shots — WH 4-2—6, BA 3-5—8. Shots on goal — WH 2-2—4, BA 3-3—6. Saves — WH: Luke Dixon (L) 3-2—5. BA: Jon Hoover (W) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — WH 10, BA 3. Fouls — WH 3, BA 8. Offside — WH 2, BA 3. Cautions — none.