One of the top girl’s basketball recruits is officially off the board.

Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw has committed to Creighton as only a junior. The 6-foot forward wasted little time in her college recruiting to make her decision.

"It just felt like the best fit for me," Harshaw said. "The more I talked to other schools the more I knew Creighton was the right place."

Located in Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton will be getting another Andover recruit. Their last one faired well, as Jaylyn Agnew is in her first year playing with the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.

Creighton has been consistent as a winner in women’s basketball for the last decade. They have made the postseason for the last 11 seasons and the last two seasons they have won an NCAA Tournament game.

"I love the staff, culture, style of play, conference, and the amazing academic opportunities," Harshaw said. "Also, they haven’t had a transfer in 12 years which really says a lot about their program."

Harshaw was the 2019-20 Butler County Player of the Year. She was a dominate post player for the Jaguars, helping them to a 22-1 record and a placing in the Class 5A Final Four. When Harshaw was not scoring, she was forcing opposing offenses to change their game as she was a consistent defender for the full 32 minutes.

During her sophomore season, Harshaw was the leading scorer for the Jaguars, averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. It was not just her inside game that gave opposing defenses fits, she shot 39 percent beyond three-point range, improving her percentages by seven points over her freshman year.

According to Prep Hoops Girls Kansas, Harshaw is the fifth best player in the 2022 class and is considered to be a 4-star prospect.

Harshaw is the third player from Andover Central to commit to playing basketball at the next level. Jaden Newfarmer will play at Washburn and Bailey Wilborn will plat at the University of Maine.

Harshaw made her decision over Nebraska, Drake, Wichita State, Kansas, Northe Dakota State and UMKC.