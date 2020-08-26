ABBY DONOVAN, CONCORDIA

A three-time state placer, Donovan enjoyed her best state showing at last year’s Class 4A meet in Hesston. After tying for 17th as a freshman and 19th as a sophomore, Donovan placed third as a junior. her two-day total of 169 was 11 shots out of first, but just one from a second-place finish. A first-team All-Class 4A selection, Donovan posted four tournament wins last year, never finishing lower than third at a meet, and has six career victories.

PAYTON GINTER, WELLINGTON

After tying for 13th at the Class 4A state tournament as a freshman in 2018, Ginter vaulted into the top five last year. Ginter posted a two-day total of 171 and tied four fourth, 13 shots out of first, but three shots away from second. Ginter is a three-time state qualifier and was first-team All-Class 4A last year and second-team as a sophomore.

ELIZABETH GRANT, ST. JAMES ACADEMY

Going into her junior season, Grant already has two top-six showing at the Class 5A state tournament. She placed sixth as a freshman in 2018 and then moved up to fourth last year with a two-day total of 167, 11 shots away from the title and five shots behind second place. Grant posted five top-five finishes overall and had a season stroke average of 82.

LIBBY GREEN, MILL VALLEY

Green helped lead Mill Valley to the Class 6A state championship in 2018, placing third individually. Her round of 74 left Green one shot out of a playoff for the state title with teammate Sarah Lawson and eventual champion Julia Misemer of Blue Valley West. Last year, she tied for fifth with a 166, nine shots out of first, as the Jaguars finished runner-up to Shawnee Mission East. Green also finished runner-up at this summer’s Kansas Girls’ Junior Match Play.

BROOKE KING, AQUINAS

King has never finished outside of the top 10 at the Class 5A state tournament in her career, helping Aquinas to three straight team championships. Last year as a junior, King tied sister Maggie and Seaman’s Lois Deeter for fifth at the state tourney with 168s. She also took fourth as a sophomore in 2018 and 10th as a freshman.

SHAUNA LEE, ANDOVER CENTRAL

After placing seventh at state as a freshman for Andover, Lee transferred to cross-town rival Andover Central last year and had an even better state showing. She posted a two-day total o 166 and finished third, 10 shots behind state champion Allison Comer of St. James Academy. A two-time regional champion, Lee is the highest returning placer from last year’s 5A state tourney.

SAMANTHA MACELI, PITTSBURG

Maceli will look to become a four-time state placer this year for the Purple Dragons after posting three top-14 Class 5A finishes in her first three seasons. In last year’s two-day format, Maceli finished 14th in Class 5A with a 178. That came on the heels of a fifth-place showing at the 2018 state meet with a 78 and an 11th as a freshman in 2017. Maceli, who will sign with William Penn (Iowa), is the two-time reigning Southeast Kansas League champion and was runner-up at league as a freshman.

CORBYN MARQUESS, PLAINVILLE

Marquess enjoyed a stellar freshman season for the Cardinals, tying for fifth at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament with a two-day total of 170. A winner of three tournaments during the regular season, Marquess finished with six top-three finishes overall and led the first-year Cardinal program to three tourney wins including a regional title. The first-team All-Stater is the highest returning placer in 3-2-1A and won the NWKS junior golf tour 14-15 division championship this summer.

JULIA MISEMER, BLUE VALLEY WEST

For the second straight year, Misemer went to a playoff to decide the Class 6A state championship. For the second straight year, Misemer emerged from that playoff victorious. Posting a two-day total of 157, Misemer tied Garden City’s Alyssa McMillen for low honors at the state tournament and won her second straight state championship on the second playoff hole. Misemer is halfway to becoming just the second girl in state history to win four state titles.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST TEAM

With five of the six members of last year’s Class 6A championship team returning, picking one, or even two, key returners was impossible. The Lancers posted a two-day team score of 677 last year to win the state title by a whopping 36 strokes over Mill Valley. Four Lancers placed in the top nine with Quincy Hepler fourth (163), Tess Roman seventh (167), Megan Stopperan eighth (173) and Hope Robinett ninth (174) — all returning this year. The Lancers’ top returner arguably is Hanna Robinett, who was 13th at state last year but comes into the season fresh off a title at the Kansas Junior Match Play. East twice posted 18-hole team scores of 306.