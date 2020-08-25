There’s a handful of really talented players on the Andover Central girl’s basketball team and many expect the starters to all go play collegiate ball some where. Bailey Wilborn becomes the second of the dominoes to commit at the next level as she chose the University of Maine.

"There are lots of reasons why I chose Maine," Wilborn said. "The main ones are I really like all the coaches and their offense fits my game. They run a Princeton style offense with heavy emphasis on 3s."

"They also win a lot."

The Black Bears are a three-point shooting team that barrages opponents with threes as they were top 25 and top 50 in most three-point attempts.

It helps the Black Bears are good, too. They have had a winning season every season, dating back to 2012-13. They havee won at least 20 games four times over that span. Maine had also qualified for the NCAA for the last two seasons and were expected to qualify in 2019 before COVID-19.

"The Maine community really does a good job of supporting women's basketball," Wilborn said.

Wilborn, soon-to-be-senior, was a sharp shooting three-point specialist for the Jaguars last season. She was a large reason why they were able to march all the way to the Class 5A Final Four.

Last season, Wilborn shot 44 percent from three-point range, on almost eight attempts per game. She was able to space the floor and create opportunities for teammates like Jaden Newfarmer and Brittany Harshaw in the paint.

Then, when you sent her to the line, she made you pay, hitting over 82 percent of her free throws. Wilborn was also second on the team with 2.4 assists per game, giving her a lethal combination of being able to dish and score.

Wilborn and the Jaguars head into the 2020-21 season, winners of their last 21 games. With five seniors on the upcoming squad, Wilborn, along with Newfarmer, are expected to be the leaders of a loaded Andover Central squad.