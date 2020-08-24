Hays High School has canceled football practices for Monday and Tuesday after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player was tested on Thursday and notified HHS football coach Tony Crough of the positive test result on Saturday, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians of HHS football players on Saturday evening.

The player was present at the team’s first two practices on Monday and Tuesday of last week and has not practiced since.

"Details involving the athlete’s interaction with the other team members and coaches while at practice for those two days were shared with the Ellis County Director of Health Services," the letter to parents read. "After weighing the details, the HHS football team will not practice Monday, August 24th and Tuesday, August 25th to allow KDHE enough time for tracing."

The player who tested positive has been directed to isolate.

In the letter, the school asked parents to monitor players and keep them home if they show symptoms.

Hays High’s first football game is scheduled for Sept. 4 on the road against Goddard-Eisenhower.

The first day of school for Hays High is set for Wednesday.