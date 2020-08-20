Last week I wrote about several hunting- and fishing-related events coming up in Kansas in the coming months.

This week, I'll focus on a few more opportunities to get out in the field and do some hunting this fall, particularly for youths and women, but starting with an opportunity for everybody.

Jefferson County, located just east of Shawnee County, has a good deer-hunting opportunity coming up in some low-pressure spots that are worth a look.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the opening of the application process for its annual Special Archery Hunt, which will take place from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 at Longview and Rock Creek parks and Oct. 16 to Dec. 31 at Slough Creek park.

Applications for those hunts are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Hunting isn't usually allowed in the park areas at Perry Lake, but the specially permitted, archery-only hunt gives outdoors enthusiasts an opportunity to stalk deer in areas that are closed to public hunting in an effort to prevent the overpopulation of deer in those areas.

Hunters are randomly selected from a pool of applicants and assigned designated hunting areas. They also can choose a second person to hunt the assigned area with them. Each hunter is required to carry a special permit issued by the USACE, and all federal and state regulations still apply.

Hunters can download applications online at https://tinyurl.com/y6db387x/.

For more information or to request an application, contact park ranger Wesley Henson by telephone at 785-597-5144 or by email at wesley.j.henson@usace.army.mil. You may also visit the Perry Lake Information Center at 10419 Perry Park Drive in Perry.

Youth dove hunt coming up at Clinton

At nearby Clinton Wildlife Area in Lawrence, the Jayhawk chapter of the Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation is hosting a youth dove hunt to kick off the season from 4:30 p.m. until sundown at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 1, the opening day for mourning and whitewing dove season in Kansas.

There is no cost for the hunt, which is open to youths ages 11-15, and shotgun shells will be provided, as well as shotguns, if needed. Parents will be allowed to participate as mentors, but other mentors will be available, as well.

The hunt is taking place at a new location this year, so hunters will need to contact the group for details by calling John Hill at 785-841-9555 or 785-550-5657.

To sign up for the event online, go to https://www.jayhawkquwf.com/youthactivities/.

For those who can’t attend, another youth dove hunt is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Melvern Wildlife Area. Read more about that event, which is sponsored by the Flint Hills Gobblers chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, in last week’s column.

Hunt, safety course on tap in KC area

Johnson County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever also is hosting a youth and women's upland bird hunt Oct. 3 at Eckman's Hunting Preserve, 988 E. 1800th Road in Baldwin City.

All hunters must reserve a hunting time in advance, and hunters between 12 and 18 years old must have an adult sponsor and a valid hunter's safety course certificate. The women's hunt is open to novice hunters carrying a valid hunting license or accompanied by a licensed mentor.

Those wishing to participate can register at jocopheasantsforever.com or by contacting Todd Freeman at 785-443-1042 or tfbirddogs51@gmail.com.

For those wishing to hunt this season but who don't have a hunter's safety education certificate, there's also an upcoming opportunity to go through a hunter's safety course in the Kansas City area next month. This is a valuable opportunity, as the coronavirus has made finding open hunter’s safety course difficult in Kansas.

The two-day class will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Wyandotte County Lake at 91st and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kan., with a test following the end of class on Sunday.

Students will be required to attend both days of the class and pass their test to receive their hunter's safety education certificate.

Anyone 11 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, and adults born before July 1, 1957, also are welcome to attend.

Firearms and ammunition will not be needed.

For more information and to enroll in the course, go to https://tinyurl.com/y6gp4gcy/.

Youths can win free pheasant hunt

On the western side of the state, the Kansas Governor's Ringneck Classic is offering opportunities for hunters ages 12-16 to earn a free pheasant hunt alongside the governor and other celebrities during the annual event Nov. 20-22 in Colby.

Youths will need to submit an application by Oct. 10 simply telling why they love to hunt. The applicant must include a photo that is suitable for publication and include a copy of their hunter's safety certificate. All entries must be postmarked by Oct. 10. The applicant will be responsible for their own hunting license, gun and mode of transportation. The hunt will include prizes, meals and a hotel stay, if applicable.

For more information or to register, call 785-671-1000 or go to https://www.kansasringneckclassic.com/.