Lady Railers win tourney

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U fast-pitch softball team finished 6-1 to win the Summer Hitfest Saturday and Sunday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

In pool play, the Railers downed the Renegades 15-4 and the Peppers 7-4.

In bracket play, the Railers downed the Wichita Cyclones 3-0, lost to the Peppers 7-6 and beat the Cyclones 5-0. In the finals, the Railers beat the Peppers 6-5 and 6-4.

The Railers are 23-14-1.

Tabor names cheer coach

HILLSBORO — Tabor College named Holly MacNeill as its head coach for the competitive cheer program, while Krista Matlock was named assistant coach.

The two began their duties Aug. 1.

"The main thing that drew me to this position was the opportunity to coach at a Christ-centered college that cares about the character and professional development of young adults," MacNeill said.

"Holly and I have developed a vision together for the cheer program," Matlock said. "Our vision for the Tabor cheer squad is to cultivate a fun and competitive place for young women and men to grow in faith, integrity, and unity through the sport of cheer. Tabor cheer will work to support a campus of enthusiasm and joy among fellow Tabor students at athletic and campus-wide events. We look forward to working with the Hillsboro community for youth camps and service projects."

MacNeill’s husband, Mike, is the volleyball coach at Tabor. Matlock’s husband is the lead pastor at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.

ECHL All-Star classic delayed

PRINCETON, N.J. — The 2021 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, scheduled for Jan. 18, 2021, Jacksonville, Fla., has been canceled.

Jacksonville will instead host the game in 2022.

"We want Jacksonville to be the best All-Star Game in ECHL history and did not want the COVID pandemic to effect its success. We are excited that this opportunity allows us to put our best skate forward and showcase Jacksonville to the entire hockey world in 2022," said Bob Ohrablo, President of the Jacksonville Icemen. "We want to thank the ECHL, its Board of Governors, the City of Jacksonville and ASM (operators of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)."

The league board of governors last week voted to delay the 2020-21 season to early December, but will maintain a 72-game schedule for each team.

The Wichita Thunder hosted the 2020 game at the INTUST Bank Arena.