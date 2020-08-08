86th NBC World Series
Monday’s games
at Eck Stadium
Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)
Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)
at Hobart Detter Field
Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)
Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5
Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5
Tuesday’s games
at Hobart-Detter Field
Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10
Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1
Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)
Wednesday’s games
Consolation second round
at Eck Stadium
Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7
Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4
at Hobart-Detter Field
Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)
Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)
Thursday’s games
Consolation third round
at Hobart-Detter Field
Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3
Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4
Championship quarterfinals
at Eck Stadium
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0
Friday’s games
Consolation fourth round
at Eck Stadium
Houston Express 5,
Liberal BeeJays 4
Trenkel cf;4;1;0;0;Gales lf;4;1;1;2
Malone rf;4;1;0;0;Gonzalez cf;4;0;1;1
Brewer c;5;2;2;1;Cosco rf;4;0;0;0
Ward 1b;3;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;0;0;0
Donovan dh;3;0;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;0;1;0
Delong 3b;3;0;1;1;Barfield 2b;3;0;0;0
Shepardson ss;5;0;1;0;Deleon 3b;3;1;1;0
Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;Sanchez dh;2;2;1;0
Ehrhardt lf;2;0;0;0;Jefferson ss;3;1;2;1
White 2b;3;0;2;0;;;;
TOTALS;35;4;8;3;TOTALS;35;5;7;4
Liberal;000;020;002;—4
Houston;003;020;00x;—5
E — Deleon, Malone, White 2. DP — Liberal. LOB — Lib. 13, Hou. 3. 2B — White, DeVaughn, Brewer, Deleon. SB — DeVaughn, Trenkel, Brewer, Jefferson, Gonzalez. Sac. Fly — DeLong.
Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Carver;4;5;5;4;0;3
King;4;2;0;0;0;7
Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Garcia;4.2;4;2;2;2;7
Jones, W;2.1;2;0;0;3;3
Hernandez;0;2;2;2;1;0
Labbie;.1;0;0;0;1;0
Wilcott, S;.2;0;0;0;0;1
Carver faced two batters in the fifth inning. Hernandez faced three batters in the ninth inning.
WP — Garcia, Jones, Hernandez. HBP — Sanchez (Carver), Ward (Garcia).
Umpires — Plate: Hutchinson; Field: Wheeler, Schepis. Time — 2:40.
Hutchinson Monarchs 11,
Hays Larks 2
(7 innings)
Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi
Divis 3b;3;1;2;0;MacKenzie 3b;5;1;2;0
Jiminian cf;2;0;1;1;Sigrist 2b;4;2;1;0
Truslow dh;3;1;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0
Pehrson ss;3;0;0;0;Nedved ss;4;1;2;1
van Breusegen 2b;2;0;0;0;Callahan 1b;3;1;2;0
McGowan 1b;3;0;0;0;Barber dh;2;1;0;0
Dreiling rf;3;0;1;0;Woolverton c;4;2;2;0
McGuire c;2;0;0;0;Sartori cf;3;0;0;0
Corrillo jr. c;1;0;0;0;Chadwick rf;4;3;3;5
Cooper lf;3;1;1;0;;;;;
TOTALS;26;3;6;3;TOTALS;33;11;13;6
Hays;200;000;1;—3
Hutchinson;001;071;2;—11
There were two outs when the game ended.
E — MacKenzie, McGowan. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hys. 6, Hut. 7. 2B — Sigrist, Callahan, Cooper, Woolverton. HR — Truslow (1), Chadwick 2 (2, 3). SB — Nedved, MacKenzie, Chadwick. Sac. Bunt — Jiminian 2.
Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Ruder;4;5;1;1;1;4
Munsch, L;.1;1;4;2;2;1
Curry;.1;1;3;0;1;1
Walsh;1.1;3;1;1;0;1
Riggs;.2;3;2;2;0;0
Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Hamilton, W;5;4;2;2;0;3
Howell;1;0;0;0;2;0
Kengott;1;2;1;1;1;2
WP — Munsch. PB — Carrillo. HBP — Sartori (Ruder).
Umpires — Plate: Anderson; Field: Mazzarisi, Allen. Time — 2:10.
Saturday’s games
at Eck Stadium
Championship semifinals
Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.
Consolation quarterfinals
Houston Express vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s game
at Eck Stadium
Consolation semifinals
Cheney-Santa Barbara loser vs. Houston-Hutchinson winner 6 p.m.
Aug. 10
at Eck Stadium
Championship game one 6 p.m.
Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)