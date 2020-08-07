The Rose Hill Sluggers scored a run in the first inning and maintained a lead until the eighth inning.

Fueled by a leadoff double from DeVaughn Gales and highlighted by a two-run RBI single from Court Cosco, the Houston Express survived and advanced with a 5-3 win over Rose Hill on Thursday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

After falling to Liberal in their NBC World Series opener, the Express now face back-to-back elimination games to stay alive.

"What can you say other than these guys just don’t want to quit," Houston manager Robert VanNieuwenhuyzen said. "They understand every out is precious. It’s amazing to be around these guys."

A day after going 5 for 6, Houston’s DeVaughn Gales went 2 for 4 with two RBIs against Rose Hill. Gales is now batting .538 with five RBIs in the World Series.

"I’ve just been trusting my hands and all the practice I’ve put in in Houston, and it’s just been paying off for me," Gales said. "There’s nothing better than playing baseball every day."

The Sluggers, who finished third in the Sunflower Collegiate League, were coached by first-year manager Jake Jones.

"The thing I’ll remember most about this season is the guys," Jones said. "When they work hard every day and come to the park ready to play, it makes my job easier. I just write in the lineup and try to foster an environment for them to get better."

Rose Hill starting pitcher Tanner Olmstead had the Sluggers in control for the majority of the game. Olmstead pitched seven complete innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

"Tanner was throwing all of his pitches for strikes; that’s what we expect out of Tanner," Jones said. "He’s an older guys who’s been around for a while, so the environment is never too fast for him."

It wasn’t until Rose Hill went to the bullpen that Houston was able to make a run.

Gales led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, then Jacob Gonzalez bunted for a hit to put runners on the corners. Gonzalez took second on a wild pitch, which set up Cosco’s screaming line-drive single up the middle that gave the Express a lead they would not surrender.

Julian Rojas also had an RBI single in the inning, which gave Houston an insurance run.

"We eventually were able to get their starter out of there," VanNieuwenhuyzen said. "That’s baseball. That’s the greatest part about this game."

Rose Hill scored a run in the first when Ryan Koval walked, then stole second to set up an RBI single from Dante Freeman.

Rose Hill’s Garrett Kocis led off the second inning with a home run to give the Sluggers a 2-0 lead. Houston cut the lead in half when Gales scored Myles Jefferson with an RBI groundout in the third.

Freeman, who was a triple shy of the cycle, sent a towering home run to right-center field to give the Sluggers a 3-1 lead.

Gales homered in the sixth to cut the deficit in half. The score remained 3-2 until Houston’s three-run eighth inning.

"I thought our guys were being a little too patient," VanNieuwenhuyzen said. "Instead of going after a first-pitch fastball, we were waiting for a fastball later. We eat fastballs, and we need to eat a little earlier."

Houston will face the Liberal Bee Jays at 6 p.m. Friday in Wichita.

"It feels great to move on," Houston pitcher Cameron Vige said. "I can’t way to play again."

Rose Hill ends its season with a 26-13 record.

"I told my players to keep their heads high. Baseball is just one of those games where it’s tough," Jones said. "We had a great summer, and we have a lot of talent. A lot of our players still have a lot of baseball ahead of them."